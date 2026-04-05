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Jordy Clasie looks back following his return to AZ and admits to a mistake after months of recovery

J. Clasie
AZ Alkmaar
AZ Alkmaar vs Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna Sittard
Eredivisie
Jordy Clasie made his comeback against Fortuna Sittard (a 2-0 win) after more than six months out. The AZ midfielder opens up to *De Telegraaf* about his recovery process and admits that he made a mistake along the way.

On 28 September, AZ lost to NEC (2-1). Clasie was sent off, but the bigger problem came to light afterwards. Four days earlier, against PEC Zwolle (2-2), he sustained an ankle injury that ultimately proved more serious than expected. 

“I trained for another two days and then I was fine again. Against NEC, I felt the pain coming on after ten minutes,” said the midfielder, who went on to explain that a scan was needed to determine the cause. 

Conference League
Shakhtar Donetsk crest
Shakhtar Donetsk
SHK
AZ Alkmaar crest
AZ Alkmaar
AZ
Eredivisie
Fortuna Sittard crest
Fortuna Sittard
SIT
NAC Breda crest
NAC Breda
NAC

“A small piece of bone in my right foot had shifted, and later they discovered there was a tear in my tendon,” said Clasie, who had hoped he wouldn’t need surgery. “But I couldn’t avoid it. After seven weeks, it became clear it wouldn’t heal on its own.” The midfielder now regrets it. “I should have had the operation on day one, but that’s all with hindsight.” 

The recovery process was tough for Clasie. “The lads go out and you have to stay inside,” said Clasie, who acknowledged that it was nice to have other lads in the infirmary. “I got on well with Denso Kasius and Mexx Meerdink. You’re in the gym all the time, which is pretty mind-numbing. If you can find support in each other, that makes a huge difference.” 

The trio were given permission by technical director Max Huiberts to spend eight days rehabilitating in Dubai, together with physiotherapist Frank Renzenbrink. “If you walk through the same door in Alkmaar every day, the walls start closing in on you.” 

“The taxi was waiting outside at half past six; we went for a run in the morning and were able to enjoy the sunshine in the afternoon.” The man from Haarlem took his wife and children to Dubai. “We’d left just in time when the first Iranian drones arrived.” 

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