Joey Veerman is deeply affected by the serious-looking injury sustained by his close friend Jerdy Schouten

Jerdy Schouten’s seemingly serious knee injury has hit his close friend and teammate Joey Veerman hard. Following PSV’s 4-3 victory over FC Utrecht, the midfielder is hardly in a celebratory mood. “Terrible,” is how Veerman described Schouten’s injury to ESPN.

In the second half of the match at the Philips Stadium, things went wrong for Schouten during a seemingly harmless challenge with Utrecht striker Yoann Cathline. Schouten landed awkwardly on his right leg and immediately sensed that something was wrong with his knee.

Schouten covered his eyes with his hands and confirmed to the medical staff who had rushed over that it was bad. The PSV player was carried off the pitch on a stretcher. The World Cup, which kicks off in just over two months, now seems a long way off for the 17-time international.

“Terrible,” Veerman begins in conversation with reporter Milan van Dongen. “He’s one of my best mates, too. I really hope it’s not too bad, but he was in pain. You’re in the middle of celebrating, but it’s always in the back of your mind.”

PSV won 4-3 against Utrecht in a rollercoaster of a match thanks to Couhaib Driouech’s winning goal in injury time. If closest rivals Feyenoord fail to win at FC Volendam on Sunday, PSV can officially crown themselves champions of the Netherlands for the 27th time.

"I do hope, however silly it might sound, that he can join us on the victory lap," Veerman also seems to think that the World Cup is not a realistic prospect for Schouten. "Because otherwise you’ll just miss your mate. That’s just a proper bummer."

Schouten seemed almost certain of his place in manager Ronald Koeman’s World Cup squad, having been selected twice during the recent international break. After playing nine minutes against Norway, the PSV player started the full match against Ecuador a few days later.