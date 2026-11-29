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Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has hailed the quality of James Maddison after the midfielder inspired a clinical victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Despite a first half that left the Italian tactician frustrated, his side eventually broke through to secure a result that continues their impressive climb up the Premier League table.

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Analyzing the tactical shift at the Stadium of Light

While the scoreline reflected a comfortable afternoon for the visitors, De Zerbi was far from satisfied with how his team approached the opening period against ten-man Sunderland. The hosts were reduced to ten men in the 12th minute when Thomas Meunier was shown a straight red card for a heavy challenge on Omar Marmoush. Despite the numerical advantage, De Zerbi felt his side lacked the necessary urgency and structural discipline to exploit the gaps in the Black Cats' defensive lines immediately.

Reflecting on the performance, the former Brighton boss was candid about his displeasure with the early proceedings. De Zerbi stated: "I didn't like the first half, we moved the ball not with the right speed. We created confusion on the pitch because the wingers were too inside. We couldn't go in overlapping like the first goal we scored."

He added: In the second half, much, much better. We didn't concede a counter-attack, we didn't suffer. We created not too many, but two, three, four clear chances to score."

Maddison magic and the corner goal mystery

The standout performer of the afternoon was undoubtedly Maddison, who found the net twice to ensure Tottenham took all three points. His second goal provided the main talking point, as he whipped a delivery directly from a corner that curled all the way into the far corner of the net. While some questioned if the strike was an intended shot or a fortunate cross, De Zerbi was adamant that the England international had the audacity to aim for the goal.

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Confirming his belief in the intentionality of the strike, De Zerbi told reporters: "Yes I think so, it's not the first time he's tried it. I think Maddison has this quality. It's not the first time he's tried this solution. There's some part of luck and mistake from the goalkeeper but the quality and decision-making of James is also an equal part of it." This level of confidence helped Maddison earn an 8.6 match rating, cementing his status as the creative heartbeat of this evolving Tottenham side under the new coaching regime.

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Managing fitness and Tottenham's upward trajectory

The victory marks a significant turnaround for the North London club, who have now managed to win five of their last six games in all competitions. De Zerbi credited the collective effort of the hierarchy and the squad for this run of form, saying: "We are working well from the club, from the owner. They worked very well in the last transfer market and the players because they are working very hard. Every one of us is doing their best and you can see the results."

However, the Italian remains cautious regarding Maddison’s physical load given his previous injury struggles. He noted: "When he's fit and available to play, he plays. The management of him is not the same as the other players because he didn't play last season. But if he continues like this, he can play every game. I think he can improve his physical condition, he can improve his strength and then he will not have any problems."