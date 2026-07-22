Ismail Al-Fath: Morocco Are Capable of Winning the World Cup, and This Is What Saudi Arabia Lack

Ismail Elfath, the international referee of Moroccan origin, has confirmed that taking charge of matches at the 2026 World Cup marks the peak of his career, and he could not be prouder of the achievement.

Elfath officiated four matches at the tournament, among them the historic clash between England and Argentina. He told the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah": "Being assigned to officiate a match of this magnitude was a great, indescribable honour. I feel immense pride, and I extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to my reaching this stage."

Morocco.. a rising power that comes as no surprise

On the brilliance of the Moroccan national team, Elfath stressed that what the Atlas Lions are producing no longer surprises anyone. He put it down to long-term institutional work. "The results Morocco is achieving are the fruit of a clear vision that began more than ten years ago in developing infrastructure and discovering talent. I am fully convinced that Morocco will be a strong contender at the 2030 World Cup, and may go even further than that."

Saudi Arabia's development.. and what it lacks

Drawing on his own experience officiating in the Saudi league, Elfath praised the progress of the game there. "There are serious efforts within the Saudi federation, and the league has become much stronger. However, real competition at the global level requires broadening the base of talent and focusing more on the youth categories. If that is achieved, it will directly reflect positively on the national team's performance."

Refereeing.. between controversy and development

No matter how far technology advances, Elfath accepts that refereeing will always divide opinion. "The referee is like a goalkeeper. He can put in an exceptional performance throughout the match, but a single mistake can overshadow everything. The refereeing at the 2026 World Cup was good on the whole, and the presence of some controversial cases is natural in a game that relies on human decisions."

A message to Arab referees

He also had a motivational message for Arab referees. "Nothing is impossible. Self-confidence comes from professionalism, discipline and good preparation. If you are the best in fitness and preparation, the opportunities will inevitably come to you."

One last question closed the interview: which team entertained him most during the tournament? "I am a fan before I am a referee, and the team I most enjoyed watching was Cape Verde. They played boldly and heroically, they attacked and created enjoyment, and this is the true essence of football."