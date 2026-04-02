A Chelsea star has offered his services to Real Madrid on more than one occasion, according to a Spanish media report.

Spanish outlet 'Radio Marca' reported on Thursday that Argentine international Enzo Fernández has put himself forward to the Spanish giants on two occasions.

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The first occasion was last February, whilst the second came following Chelsea’s recent exit from the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

In contrast, Real Madrid need a playmaker capable of organising the midfield. Fernandes has proven his worth and high-level skills, and he is a player with international experience.

This comes at a time when the Chelsea star has once again been linked with Real Madrid, fuelling speculation about his future with the Blues, having recently confirmed his desire to live in the Spanish capital, noting that it “resembles (the Argentine capital) Buenos Aires a great deal”.

Fernandes also spoke highly of Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić, former Real Madrid stars, which some have interpreted as a sign of his desire to join the Merengues.