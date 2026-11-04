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Champions League
team-logoViking
Lyse Arena
team-logoSabah FK
Watch it on DAZN
GOAL-e
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How to watch Viking vs Sabah FK live today: Which channel is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Viking vs Sabah FK
Viking
Sabah FK
Champions League

Viking play Sabah FK in the Champions League. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaDAZN
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandHBO Max
IndiaSony LIV
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
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UEFA Champions League on TV

Mega Soccer Bundle
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage

✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app

✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions

Monthly fromVariable
UCL Sub-Licensee
TSN Logo

TSN

✅ Broadcasts the majority of high-profile midweek Champions League ties

✅ Available seamlessly on traditional linear television (TSN 1–5)

✅ Bundles live coverage of other major sports properties

Monthly from$8.99
Total UCL Coverage
DAZN logo 2019

DAZN

✅ Exclusive home to every single Champions League match live

✅ Includes the UEFA Europa League and Conference League

✅ Provides full on-demand replays for all matches

Monthly from$19.99
Mega Soccer Bundle
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage

✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app

✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions

Monthly fromVariable
UCL Sub-Licensee
TSN Logo

TSN

✅ Broadcasts the majority of high-profile midweek Champions League ties

✅ Available seamlessly on traditional linear television (TSN 1–5)

✅ Bundles live coverage of other major sports properties

Monthly from$8.99
Total UCL Coverage
DAZN logo 2019

DAZN

✅ Exclusive home to every single Champions League match live

✅ Includes the UEFA Europa League and Conference League

✅ Provides full on-demand replays for all matches

Monthly from$19.99
Mega Soccer Bundle
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage

✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app

✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions

Monthly fromVariable

Viking vs. Sabah FK: Kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Lyse Arena

At 21:00 on 04.11.2026, Viking and Sabah FK kick off.

Viking vs. Sabah FK live: TV channel and stream

DAZN will broadcast the Champions League match between Viking and Sabah FK live. Subscribers can stream the match there.

Viking and Sabah FK: Recent form

Viking have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They lost 3-2 to Bodø/Glimt most recently, having beaten Tromsø 3-1 in the match before. Across those five matches, Viking scored 14 goals and conceded 12.

Sabah FK also have two wins, one draw and two defeats. They lost their most recent match 3-2 to Turan Tovuz, having beaten Slavia Prague 2-0 in the Champions League. Across the five matches, Sabah scored seven goals and conceded six.

VIK

VIK - Form

FCB
D3-3
FRE
W3-2
AVL
L3-1
TRO
W3-1
BOD
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
SAB

SAB - Form

SLP
W2-0
FKQ
W0-4
BVB
L1-2
QRB
D0-0
TUT
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Viking vs. Sabah FK: Line-ups

Viking vs Sabah FK lineups

4-2-3-1
Viking crest
Viking
VIK
Formation
Sabah FK crest
Sabah FK
SAB
4-2-3-1
A. OestboeA. OestboeH. HeggheimH. HeggheimH. FalchenerH. FalchenerG. StensnessG. StensnessK. HaugenK. Haugenteam-logoH. BjoerdalK. AskildsenK. AskildsenT. MoiT. MoiZ. TripicZ. TripicS. Kvia-EgeskogS. Kvia-EgeskogE. BotheimE. BotheimS. PokatilovS. PokatilovA. ZedadkaA. ZedadkaT. PuchaczT. PuchaczS. SolvetS. SolvetA. McCarthyA. McCarthyI. LepinjicaI. LepinjicaU. RakhmonalievU. RakhmonalievA. KhaybulaevA. KhaybulaevC. NwachukwuC. NwachukwuV. SimicV. SimicP. MbinaP. Mbina
Sabah FK crest
Sabah FK
SAB
4-2-3-1
Viking

Starting XI

Sabah FK

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Jensen
  • V. Dambrauskas
Viking

Injuries and Suspensions

Sabah FK

No sidelined players

Viking vs. Sabah FK: Form

VIK

VIK - Form

FCB
D3-3
FRE
W3-2
AVL
L3-1
TRO
W3-1
BOD
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
SAB

SAB - Form

SLP
W2-0
FKQ
W0-4
BVB
L1-2
QRB
D0-0
TUT
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Viking vs. Sabah FK: Head-to-head record

Viking vs. Sabah FK: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
4400205+1512
W
W
W
W
2
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
4400137+612
W
W
W
W
3
ArsenalArsenalARS
431082+610
W
D
W
W
4
Real BetisReal BetisBET
431074+310
D
W
W
W
5
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
4301146+89
W
L
W
W
6
ComoComoCOM
4301135+89
W
W
L
W
7
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
4301126+69
L
W
W
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
4301105+59
W
W
L
W
9
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
43011410+49
L
W
W
W
10
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
4301106+49
W
W
W
L
11
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
430184+49
W
L
W
W
12
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4220125+78
W
D
D
W
13
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
421174+37
L
D
W
W
14
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
421154+17
D
W
L
W
15
InterInterINT
420286+26
W
W
L
L
16
LASKLASKLAS
4202109+16
W
W
L
L
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
42028806
W
L
L
W
18
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
420289-16
W
W
L
L
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
4121611-55
W
D
L
D
20
RomaRomaROM
4112108+24
L
W
L
D
21
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
41124404
L
L
W
D
22
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
411245-14
L
D
W
L
23
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
411223-14
L
W
L
D
24
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
411268-24
D
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
411247-34
D
L
W
L
26
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
411249-54
D
L
W
L
27
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
4103814-63
L
L
W
L
28
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
4103511-63
L
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
410339-63
L
L
W
L
30
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
4103411-73
L
L
W
L
31
LensLensRCL
4103310-73
L
L
L
W
32
VikingVikingVIK
4022610-42
D
L
D
L
33
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
401337-41
D
L
L
L
34
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
401349-51
L
D
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
4013410-61
D
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
4004117-160
L
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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