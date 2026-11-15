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Bundesliga
team-logoVfB Stuttgart
team-logoBayer Leverkusen
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
Muhammad Irfan Arifianto
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How to watch VfB Stuttgart v Bayer Leverkusen live today: Which channel is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

VfB Stuttgart vs Bayer Leverkusen
VfB Stuttgart
Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga

VfB Stuttgart play Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. But who is showing or streaming the match live today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.
United KingdomDAZN
CanadaFubo
IrelandDAZN
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the broadcast rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match.

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-off time

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Bundesliga - Game Week 10

In the Women's Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart host fifth-placed Bayer Leverkusen in an important match for both teams.

Stuttgart sit ninth and are trying to make up ground in the bottom half of the table. Three league defeats in recent weeks have made that task harder.

A 1:3 away win against Mainz 05 at the weekend offered a brighter result. Now Stuttgart want to pick up points in front of their own fans, too.

Leverkusen arrive in fifth place, having shown greater consistency in the league. Their recent 2:0 home win against Hamburger SV underlined their ambition to compete in the top third of the table.

The visitors have mixed strong league performances with cup setbacks, including a defeat against Bayern Munich in the Women's DFB Cup. Leverkusen remain difficult opponents in the Bundesliga.

Broadcast details and information on where to watch the match live follow below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at VfB Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen?

VfB Stuttgart have recorded two wins and three defeats in their last five competitive matches. Their latest success was a 1:3 away win against Mainz 05, but they also lost to Eintracht Frankfurt (0:3), Bayern Munich (0:5) and Union Berlin (0:4). Stuttgart scored four goals and conceded fourteen across those five matches.

Bayer Leverkusen have two wins, two defeats and one draw from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2:0 win against Hamburger SV. Other league results include a 1:1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt and a 3:2 win against Werder Bremen. Leverkusen scored nine times and conceded four goals in five matches.

STU

STU - Form

UNB
L0-4
FCB
L5-0
FFC
L0-3
ESN
W3-0
M05
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
1/5
LEV

LEV - Form

SVW
W3-2
FFC
D1-1
FCN
L2-0
FCB
L1-0
HSV
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Line-ups

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Form

STU

STU - Form

UNB
L0-4
FCB
L5-0
FFC
L0-3
ESN
W3-0
M05
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
1/5
LEV

LEV - Form

SVW
W3-2
FFC
D1-1
FCN
L2-0
FCB
L1-0
HSV
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Head-to-head record

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
101000369+2730
W
W
W
W
W
2
VfL WolfsburgVfL WolfsburgWOB
108023013+1724
L
W
W
W
W
3
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtFFC
106222111+1020
W
L
W
D
L
4
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
106132014+619
W
L
W
W
L
5
FC KoelnFC KoelnFCK
106041713+418
W
W
L
W
L
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenLEV
95131512+316
W
L
D
W
W
7
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG 1899 HoffenheimHOF
104151316-313
W
D
L
W
W
8
Union BerlinUnion BerlinUNB
103251519-411
L
D
D
W
W
9
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartSTU
93241121-1011
W
L
L
L
D
10
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
103161622-610
L
L
L
W
W
11
FreiburgFreiburgFRE
103161119-810
L
L
L
L
W
12
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
102352018+29
W
L
D
L
L
13
NuernbergNuernbergFCN
102261624-88
L
W
W
L
L
14
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
100010636-300
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
Relegation

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