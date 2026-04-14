Liverpool return to Anfield with a huge task ahead, needing to overturn a first‑leg defeat against defending champions Paris Saint‑Germain in what promises to be a high‑stakes Champions League quarterfinal showdown.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain kicks off on 14 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

The first leg didn’t go Liverpool’s way, even with Arne Slot opting for a more defensive 3‑5‑2 setup that left Mohamed Salah on the bench. On what could prove to be his final European away trip in a Liverpool shirt, Salah watched as Desire Douéeand Khvicha Kvaratskhelia struck to give Paris Saint-Germain a 2-0 win. The scoreline could have been heavier given Liverpool’s struggles in attack but the deficit is still one they can realistically chase at Anfield.

That famous stadium has seen turnarounds before, most notably the 4-0 comeback against Barcelona seven years ago, and Liverpool arrive with renewed confidence after beating Fulham 2-0 at the weekend. They’ve now won four of their last five at home, scoring 15 times in that run, which adds weight to hopes of another dramatic night.

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PSG, meanwhile, were granted a postponement of their league clash with Lens to focus fully on this tie, a decision that leaves Luis Enrique’s side fresh. They’ve won five in a row, including four straight away victories, three of them with clean sheets, and they’ve scored in every away game since the start of the year. Enrique also masterminded a 1-0 win at Anfield last season before progressing on penalties, and even a narrow defeat this time would be enough to send them through to a semi‑final against either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Key stats & injury news

The Reds’ weekend win over Fulham came at a cost, with Curtis Jones forced off at half‑time due to a groin issue. He now joins Alisson Becker, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni, and Conor Bradley on the injury list.

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PSG, by contrast, emerged from the first-leg without any fresh problems, though Fabian Ruiz remains unavailable with a knee injury.

History adds an intriguing twist here: before this season’s quarter‑finals, 17 teams have been knocked out of the Champions League despite holding a lead of two or more goals from the first leg, and PSG have suffered that fate more than anyone else - three times.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: