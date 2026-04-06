Ipswich, still in control of their push for a top-two finish, welcome a Birmingham side struggling for form to Portman Road in this Championship clash.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Ipswich vs Birmingham as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Ipswich vs Birmingham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Ipswich vs Birmingham kick-off time

Championship - Championship Portman Road

Ipswich vs Birmingham kicks off on 6 Apr at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Match preview

Ipswich are trying to bounce back to the Premier League after a rough 2024-25 season where they only managed 22 points. Under Kieran McKenna they’ve looked much stronger, and with Southampton busy in the FA Cup, they had Good Friday off - extra time to reflect on their 1-1 draw with Millwall before the break.

They’re unbeaten in seven since February, with four wins and three draws, sitting fourth in the table and just three points behind Millwall in second, while still holding two games in hand. Jack Clarke has been a big part of that run, scoring 14 goals in 38 league appearances, including the opener against Millwall.

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Birmingham, meanwhile, are in a tough spot. Chris Davies’ side have lost five of their last seven, and Friday’s 1-0 defeat to Blackburn brought boos from the home crowd. They created chances early but couldn’t take them, and Todd Cantwell punished them in the second half.

With only four points from their last seven games, Birmingham are 11 points off the playoff spots. Their away form hasn’t helped either - since beating Norwich in February, they’ve lost three straight on the road without scoring, conceding five in the process. That record suggests they could be in for a difficult trip to Portman Road.

Key stats & injury news

Ipswich are missing Conor Townsend with a serious knee injury, while Wes Burns is sidelined by a muscle problem.

Birmingham have even more issues. Kyogo Furuhashi has had surgery on a long‑standing shoulder injury and won’t play again this season. On top of that, all of their left‑backs are out: Kai Wagner (shoulder), Alex Cochrane (ankle), and Lee Buchanan (knee) are all unavailable.

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Form-wise, Ipswich will be confident - they haven’t lost at Portman Road in 14 league games and boast the second‑best home record in the division, behind only Coventry. Birmingham’s record there is poor, with five defeats and four draws in their last nine visits, and they haven’t won at Ipswich since December 2008.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Ipswich vs Birmingham today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: