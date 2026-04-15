European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Real Madrid collide in a Champions League quarterfinal second-leg at the Allianz Arena, where Vincent Kompany’s side look to build on the edge they carved out in the first encounter.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid kicks off on 15 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Bayern Munich finally managed to get the better of Real Madrid in the first-leg winning 2-1, ending a long winless run against the Spanish giants, though a late strike from Kylian Mbappe ensured the tie remains finely balanced heading into the return. History is on Bayern’s side: they’ve gone on to win 29 of their 30 two‑legged UEFA ties after taking the first-leg away from home, including almost every time they’ve done so by a single goal. The only exception came back in 2011, when Inter Milan overturned a narrow deficit to progress on away goals.

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Momentum is also with Vincent Kompany’s team domestically. They followed up their European success with a thumping 5-0 win at St Pauli, stretching their lead at the top of the Bundesliga to 12 points after Borussia Dortmund slipped up against Leverkusen. Another league title looks inevitable, but the immediate focus is on reaching a Champions League semi‑final for the first time since their triumph in 2020. That won’t be easy, though - Bayern have struggled in recent years against Spanish opposition, losing seven of their last eight two‑legged ties and four of their last five quarter‑finals against teams from La Liga.

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For Real Madrid, the pressure is mounting. Their defeat to Bayern was sandwiched between disappointing domestic results against Mallorca and Girona, leaving them nine points adrift of Barcelona with only seven games to go. The frustration of the Bernabeu crowd has been clear, and with the Copa del Rey exit already behind them, Alvaro Arbeloa knows the Champions League is his last chance to salvage the season. Madrid’s record after losing a first-leg at home is poor, but they do have history on their side against German clubs, having won each of their last seven quarter‑final ties against Bundesliga opposition.

Key stats & injury news

Bayern head into the second-leg with a few fitness concerns. Teenage winger Lennart Karl and goalkeeper Sven Ulreich are both ruled out through injury, while Kane is expected to be available despite feeling some reactions after the first-leg that kept him on the bench against St. Pauli. Serge Gnabry is also pushing to return after a minor knee issue.

Real Madrid have their own problems to contend with. Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo remain sidelined, and Aurelien Tchouameni will miss out through suspension after picking up his third yellow card of the competition. Mbappe, who leads the Champions League scoring charts with 14 goals in just 10 games, is chasing the single‑season record but is a slight doubt after taking a knock to the face in the Girona match.

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The Allianz Arena has been a fortress for Bayern this season. They’ve won all five of their European home games, averaging over three goals per match, and have lost just once in their last 28 Champions League fixtures on home soil. Across all competitions, defeats in front of their own fans have been rare - only two in their last 44 outings - so confidence will be high heading into the match.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: