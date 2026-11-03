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Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 Nov 3, 2026 - 12:45 Stamford Bridge

On 03.11.2026, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting CP kick off at 18:45.

How to watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

DAZN will show the match live. Find the streaming details below.

Talking points this week: What has happened at Shakhtar Donetsk and Sporting CP?

Shakhtar have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat Obolon Kyiv 2-0 in the Ukrainian Premier League. Their only setback was a 1-0 Champions League defeat to Inter Milan. Across those five matches, Shakhtar scored eight goals and conceded just two.

Across their last five matches, Sporting CP have three wins and two defeats. They most recently won 2-0 away at Casa Pia in Liga Portugal. In the Champions League, however, they lost their latest match 3-2 to LASK, having previously won 2-0 away to Lens. Sporting scored seven goals and conceded seven in those five matches.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP: Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP: Form

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP: Head-to-head record

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Sporting CP: The tables