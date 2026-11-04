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Europa League on TV

Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN Domestic Focus OneSoccer (via Fubo) ✅ Selected sub-licensed fixtures spotlighting Canadian internationals ✅ Available across Telus and streaming apps ✅ Bundles Canadian Premier League domestic matches Monthly from $12.99 Get Fubo Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN Domestic Focus OneSoccer (via Fubo) ✅ Selected sub-licensed fixtures spotlighting Canadian internationals ✅ Available across Telus and streaming apps ✅ Bundles Canadian Premier League domestic matches Monthly from $12.99 Get Fubo Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN

Real Sociedad vs Lyon: kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 Nov 5, 2026 - 12:45 Reale Arena

Real Sociedad and Lyon kick off at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.

Watch Real Sociedad vs Lyon live today: TV channel and live stream

The match will be shown live. See the available viewing options below.

Real Sociedad and Lyon: recent form

Across their last five competitive matches, Real Sociedad have three wins, one draw and one defeat. They lost their most recent outing 1-2 to Athletic Bilbao in La Liga. Before that came a 6-0 Europa League win over Lilleström, plus away wins at Malaga (5-2) and Levante (2-1). Real Sociedad scored 15 goals and conceded 10 across those five matches.

Lyon have won three and lost two of their last five matches, with no draws. Most recently, they beat Angers 2-0 in Ligue 1. They also defeated Crystal Palace 3-2 and Nizza 2-1, but lost 0-2 to Paris Saint-Germain and 0-3 to Hoffenheim in the Europa League. Lyon scored eight goals and conceded eight over that period.

Real Sociedad vs Lyon: line-ups

Real Sociedad vs Lyon: form

Real Sociedad vs Lyon: head-to-head record

Real Sociedad vs Lyon: the tables