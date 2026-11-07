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Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt: kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 9 Nov 7, 2026 - 09:30 Home Deluxe Arena

SC Paderborn host Eintracht Frankfurt in a Bundesliga clash at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn. Both sides need important points in the table.

After a mixed run of results, Paderborn sit 15th and urgently need points to pull away from the relegation places. Coach Ralf Kettemann must do without several regulars.

Eintracht Frankfurt arrive ninth in the table and have shown signs of improvement recently. Last weekend's 3-1 Bundesliga win over Hamburger SV has boosted their confidence.

For Eintracht, Younes Ebnoutalib is a particular focus. The 23-year-old ranks among the league's strongest strikers with six goals and one assist, and recently made his Germany national team debut under head coach Jürgen Klopp. His market value and reputation have soared in a very short time.

Coach Adolf Hütter must do without Jessic Ngankam and Mario Götze in Paderborn, but otherwise has a full squad to choose from. Eintracht arrive as favourites.

To watch the match live, find the broadcast information below.

Topics of the week: what's been happening at Paderborn and Eintracht Frankfurt?

Across their last five competitive games, Paderborn have one win, two draws and two defeats. They most recently drew 0-0 with Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga. Before that, SC Paderborn lost 1-0 to VfB Stuttgart in the DFB Cup, having beaten Hamburger SV 1-0 in the league. Paderborn scored three goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Eintracht Frankfurt have three wins and two defeats from their last five competitive games. Most recently, they beat Hamburger SV 3-1 in the Bundesliga. Before that, Frankfurt also beat HSV 3-1 in the DFB Cup but lost 1-0 away to Borussia Dortmund. Their worst result in that spell was a heavy 6-0 defeat against RB Leipzig.

Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt: line-ups

Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt: form

Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt: head-to-head record

Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt: the tables