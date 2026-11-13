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UEFA Nations League C
team-logoLuxembourg
Stade de Luxembourg
team-logoEstonia
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Falza Rivaldi
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How to watch Luxembourg vs Estonia live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Luxembourg vs Estonia
Luxembourg
Estonia
UEFA Nations League C

Luxembourg play Estonia in UEFA Nations League C. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match.

Luxembourg vs Estonia: kick-off time

crest
UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 5
Stade de Luxembourg

Luxembourg host Estonia at the Stade de Luxembourg in a League C Group 4 Nations League clash. Both sides are chasing points to improve their positions in the table.

Three defeats in their last three competitive matches have left Jeff Strasser's Luxembourg side bottom of the group and under pressure.

Estonia arrive with more momentum. Jurgen Henn's team are unbeaten in the current Nations League campaign and sit second in the group.

The first meeting in early October ended 1-0 to Estonia. Luxembourg need a response at home this time.

For anyone looking to watch live, broadcast, kick-off time and streaming details are below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening with Luxembourg and Estonia?

Luxembourg have two wins, no draws and three defeats from their last five games. They lost their most recent match 2-0 to Bulgaria, having previously fallen 3-0 to Iceland. Across those five games, they scored twice and conceded eight goals.

Over their last five matches, Estonia have two wins, three draws and no defeats. They drew their most recent game 0-0 with Iceland after beating Luxembourg 1-0. Estonia scored three goals and conceded just one in that run.

LUX

LUX - Form

ALB
W0-1
BGR
W1-2
ISL
L0-3
EST
L1-0
BGR
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
EST

EST - Form

LTU
W1-0
ISL
D1-1
BGR
D0-0
LUX
W1-0
ISL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Luxembourg vs Estonia: line-ups

Luxembourg vs Estonia lineups

4-4-2
Luxembourg crest
Luxembourg
LUX
Formation
Estonia crest
Estonia
EST
5-4-1
A. MorisA. Moristeam-logoL. JansV. SelimovicV. SelimovicF. BohnertF. Bohnertteam-logoT. Hallteam-logoH. Kadamaniteam-logoT. Cruzteam-logoM. OlesenV. ThillV. ThillA. DardariA. Dardariteam-logoS. ThillK. HeinK. Heinteam-logoK. Metsteam-logoE. Tougjasteam-logoR. PeetsonM. Schjoenning-LarsenM. Schjoenning-LarsenM. PaskotsiM. PaskotsiP. KristalP. KristalR. SheinR. SheinM. KaeitM. Kaeitteam-logoK. Palumetsteam-logoM. Maennilaan
Estonia crest
Estonia
EST
4-4-2
Luxembourg

Starting XI

Estonia

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Strasser
  • J. Henn

Luxembourg vs Estonia: form

LUX

LUX - Form

ALB
W0-1
BGR
W1-2
ISL
L0-3
EST
L1-0
BGR
L0-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
EST

EST - Form

LTU
W1-0
ISL
D1-1
BGR
D0-0
LUX
W1-0
ISL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Luxembourg vs Estonia: head-to-head record

Head to Head

LuxembourgDrawEstonia
0
1
3
UEFA Nations League C
Estonia badge
Estonia
EST
1
Luxembourg badge
Luxembourg
LUX
0
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Luxembourg badge
Luxembourg
LUX
0
Estonia badge
Estonia
EST
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Estonia badge
Estonia
EST
4
Luxembourg badge
Luxembourg
LUX
0
FT
Friendlies
Luxembourg badge
Luxembourg
LUX
1
Estonia badge
Estonia
EST
1
FT
1Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals1/4
Both teams scored1/4

Luxembourg vs Estonia: the tables

Grp. 4

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
IcelandIcelandISL
422071+68
D
W
W
D
2
EstoniaEstoniaEST
413021+16
D
W
D
D
3
BulgariaBulgariaBGR
411235-24
W
L
D
L
4
LuxembourgLuxembourgLUX
410327-53
L
L
L
W
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