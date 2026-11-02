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Galatasaray vs. VfB Stuttgart: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 Nov 3, 2026 - 12:45 Rams Global Stadyumu

Galatasaray and VfB Stuttgart kick off on 03.11.2026 at 18:45.

Galatasaray vs. VfB Stuttgart live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

In Germany, you can watch the match live on DAZN. TV channel and live-stream options are listed below.

Talking points this week: What has been happening at Galatasaray and VfB Stuttgart?

Galatasaray head into the match in Istanbul with four wins from their last five competitive matches. That run includes a 4-0 victory over Konyaspor in the Süper Lig and a 2-1 win in the city derby against Fenerbahçe. Their only setback was a 4-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League. Across those five matches, Galatasaray scored eight goals and conceded ten.

With two wins from their last five competitive matches, VfB Stuttgart most recently beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 away in the Bundesliga. They also claimed a 1-0 victory over Paderborn in the DFB Cup. Defeats to Gladbach (3-2) and Hamburger SV (1-0), plus a 1-1 draw with Atlético Madrid in the Champions League, account for their other results. Stuttgart scored nine times and conceded eight goals during this period.

Galatasaray vs. VfB Stuttgart: Line-ups

Galatasaray vs. VfB Stuttgart: Form

Galatasaray vs. VfB Stuttgart: Head-to-head record

Galatasaray vs. VfB Stuttgart: The tables