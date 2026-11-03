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Champions League
team-logoBarcelona
Spotify Camp Nou
team-logoAston Villa
Watch it on FuboWatch it on DAZN
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How to watch Barcelona v Aston Villa live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Barcelona vs Aston Villa
Barcelona
Aston Villa
Champions League

Barcelona play Aston Villa in the Champions League. But who is showing or streaming the match live on TV and online today?

Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere it might be geo-blocked? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 1
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign in & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to watch the match.
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Mega Soccer Bundle
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage

✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app

✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions

Monthly fromVariable
UCL Sub-Licensee
TSN Logo

TSN

✅ Broadcasts the majority of high-profile midweek Champions League ties

✅ Available seamlessly on traditional linear television (TSN 1–5)

✅ Bundles live coverage of other major sports properties

Monthly from$8.99
Total UCL Coverage
DAZN logo 2019

DAZN

✅ Exclusive home to every single Champions League match live

✅ Includes the UEFA Europa League and Conference League

✅ Provides full on-demand replays for all matches

Monthly from$19.99
Mega Soccer Bundle
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage

✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app

✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions

Monthly fromVariable
UCL Sub-Licensee
TSN Logo

TSN

✅ Broadcasts the majority of high-profile midweek Champions League ties

✅ Available seamlessly on traditional linear television (TSN 1–5)

✅ Bundles live coverage of other major sports properties

Monthly from$8.99
Total UCL Coverage
DAZN logo 2019

DAZN

✅ Exclusive home to every single Champions League match live

✅ Includes the UEFA Europa League and Conference League

✅ Provides full on-demand replays for all matches

Monthly from$19.99
Mega Soccer Bundle
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

✅ Fully integrates all DAZN Champions League coverage

✅ Combines the Premier League and Champions League in one app

✅ Eliminates the need for multiple soccer streaming subscriptions

Monthly fromVariable

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: Kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Spotify Camp Nou

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa kicks off on 03.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa live on TV and online

DAZN will broadcast FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa live. The link below takes you straight to the broadcast.

FC Barcelona and Aston Villa: Recent form

FC Barcelona have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they thrashed Deportivo Alavés 6-1 at home after defeats to Real Madrid (1-2) and Paris Saint-Germain (2-4). Before those losses, Barcelona won 5-2 away at Real Betis and beat Galatasaray 4-1 in the Champions League. They scored 18 goals and conceded ten across the five matches.

Across their past five competitive matches, Aston Villa have three wins, one draw and one defeat. They most recently drew 1-1 with Fulham in the Premier League, having lost 3-0 to Bournemouth in the EFL Cup. Their 2-1 win over Manchester City stands out. Villa also won 3-1 against Viking in the Champions League. They scored eight goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

BAR

BAR - Form

GAL
W1-4
BET
W2-5
PSG
L4-2
RMA
L1-2
ALA
W6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
AVL

AVL - Form

NEW
W0-1
VIK
W3-1
MCI
W2-1
BOU
L3-0
FUL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: Line-ups

Barcelona vs Aston Villa lineups

4-2-3-1
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Formation
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
J. GarciaJ. GarciaJ. CanceloJ. Canceloteam-logoB. FarinasP. CubarsiP. CubarsiG. MartinG. MartinA. GordonA. GordonRodriRodriF. LopezF. LopezL. YamalL. YamalPedriPedriRaphinhaRaphinhaZ. SuzukiZ. SuzukiV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefM. CashM. CashI. MaatsenI. MaatsenP. TorresP. TorresB. KamaraB. KamaraJ. GomesJ. GomesE. BuendiaE. BuendiaJ. McGinnJ. McGinnJ. ManzambiJ. ManzambiN. JacksonN. Jackson
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
Barcelona

Starting XI

Aston Villa

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Flick
  • U. Emery
Barcelona

Injuries and Suspensions

Aston Villa

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: Form

BAR

BAR - Form

GAL
W1-4
BET
W2-5
PSG
L4-2
RMA
L1-2
ALA
W6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
AVL

AVL - Form

NEW
W0-1
VIK
W3-1
MCI
W2-1
BOU
L3-0
FUL
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: Head-to-head record

FC Barcelona vs. Aston Villa: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
430184+49
W
L
W
W
6
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
421174+37
L
D
W
W
9
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
10
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
11
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
12
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
420289-16
W
W
L
L
15
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
16
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
17
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
18
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
41124404
L
L
W
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
20
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
21
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
22
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
23
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
30
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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