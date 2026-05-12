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How to buy France vs Iraq tickets: World Cup 2026 ticket prices, Lincoln Financial Field information & more

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Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to France vs Iraq

The FIFA World Cup 2026 continues its global football festival with a highly anticipated Group Stage clash between France and Iraq at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

France arrives as one of the tournament favourites, boasting elite world-class talent and a deep squad built for major tournament success. 

Iraq, meanwhile, enters the fixture with ambition and determination, looking to make a strong impression against one of football’s most dominant nations.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to buy France vs Iraq tickets, including ticket prices, stadium information, and the best places to secure seats before they sell out.

Book Iraq vs France World Cup TicketsBuy now

When is France vs Iraq?

Date & TimeFixtureLocationTickets
June 22, 2026France vs IraqLincoln Financial Field, PhiladelphiaTickets

France World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 18, 2026France vs SenegalSoFi Stadium, Los AngelesTickets
June 22, 2026France vs IraqLincoln Financial Field, PhiladelphiaTickets
June 26, 2026France vs NorwayBC Place, VancouverTickets

Iraq World Cup 2026 fixtures

DateFixtureLocationTickets
June 18, 2026Iraq vs NorwayBC Place, VancouverTickets
June 22, 2026France vs IraqLincoln Financial Field, PhiladelphiaTickets
June 26, 2026Iraq vs SenegalSoFi Stadium, Los AngelesTickets

How can I get France vs Iraq tickets?

Fans have several ways to secure tickets for France vs Iraq at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with demand expected to increase significantly as the tournament approaches.

  • Official FIFA Sales: FIFA releases remaining inventory during the final first-come, first-served sales phases.
  • FIFA Resale Platform: Verified tickets can be purchased safely from other fans via the official resale marketplace.
  • Secondary Platforms: Trusted marketplace sites such as StubHub provide fast access to sold-out matches.
  • Hospitality Packages: Premium options include VIP seating, lounges, food, and exclusive matchday experiences.

All World Cup tickets will be digital and managed through FIFA’s official ticketing app, making mobile access essential for entry.

Book Iraq vs France World Cup TicketsBuy now

How much are France vs Iraq tickets?

Ticket pricing for the FIFA World Cup 2026 varies depending on category, demand, and seating location within the stadium.

Group-stage tickets typically start from around 60 USD for the most affordable categories, with resale prices increasing significantly closer to matchday.

CategoryGroup StageRound of 16 - Quarter-finalsSemi-finals & Final
Category 1$250 - $400$600 - $1,200$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2$150 - $280$400 - $800$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3$100 - $200$200 - $500$600 - $2,790
Category 4$60 - $120$150 - $350$400 - $2,030

Everything you need to know about Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is one of the standout venues for the FIFA World Cup 2026, hosting key group-stage matches including France vs Iraq.

The stadium is home to the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles and is widely recognised for its electric atmosphere, modern facilities, and strong transport connectivity across the city.

For the World Cup, the venue is expected to welcome over 65,000 fans, creating a vibrant environment for one of the most anticipated fixtures in the group stage.

Frequently asked questions

The best time to buy is as early as possible. Demand for World Cup 2026 tickets is expected to rise sharply closer to the match, especially for high-profile fixtures involving France. Prices usually increase as availability drops.

 

The cheapest tickets for France vs Iraq are expected to start from around $60 to $120 in the lowest category, depending on demand and seating availability at Lincoln Financial Field.

 

Yes, StubHub is considered a trusted secondary platform. It offers buyer protection, meaning fans receive valid tickets before the match or get a refund if there is an issue.

 

All FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets will be fully digital. They will be managed through the official FIFA ticketing app and accessed via mobile devices.

 

Yes. Hospitality packages are available and include VIP seating, premium food and beverage options, and exclusive stadium access. These are sold through official FIFA partners and selected resale platforms.

 

Yes. International fans must ensure they have the correct US visa or travel authorization before entering the country to attend World Cup matches.

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