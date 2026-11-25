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Hoffenheim vs Sturm Graz: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 5 Nov 26, 2026 - 15:00 SNP Arena

Hoffenheim host Sturm Graz in the Europa League at the SNP Arena in Sinsheim. The two sides sit next to each other near the bottom of the league-phase standings.

Christian Ilzer's side have struggled so far in November. They most recently lost 1-0 away to Eintracht Frankfurt and have just one Bundesliga win from their recent matches.

That victory came against Schalke 04, 2-1. Hoffenheim also drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace in their previous Europa League match.

Sturm Graz arrive with even more problems. Fabio Ingolitsch's side have lost their last four competitive matches, most recently 1-0 away to Altach.

Sturm also lost 3-2 to NK Celje in their most recent Europa League outing. Their league game against RB Salzburg produced seven goals, with the Graz side losing 4-3.

Sturm have conceded 12 goals in their last five matches, making defence the visitors' biggest concern. Hoffenheim need to improve in attack.

Find the kick-off time, TV coverage and live-stream details below.

This week's talking points: How have Hoffenheim and Sturm Graz fared?

Hoffenheim have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their latest result, a 1-0 defeat away to Eintracht Frankfurt, followed a 2-1 victory over Schalke 04. They scored four goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Sturm Graz have gone five matches without a win, drawing one and losing four. A 1-0 defeat away to Altach followed a 4-3 loss to Salzburg. Sturm have scored eight goals and conceded 12 over that run.

Hoffenheim vs Sturm Graz: Line-ups

Hoffenheim vs Sturm Graz: Form

Hoffenheim vs Sturm Graz: Head-to-head record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Club Friendlies Hoffenheim TSG 3 Sturm Graz SGR 1 FT 3 Goals Scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

Hoffenheim vs Sturm Graz: Standings