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Göztepe vs Trabzonspor: Kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 13 Nov 30, 2026 - 11:00 Gursel Aksel Stadium

Göztepe host Trabzonspor at the Gursel Aksel Stadium in Izmir. It's 10th against second in the Süper Lig.

Stanimir Stoilov's hosts have won four of their last five league matches. Most recently, Göztepe beat Erzurumspor 1-0.

Göztepe also won 2-1 away to Fenerbahçe and beat Corum 2-0. Their only defeat was a 2-1 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir.

Trabzonspor arrive with Thomas Reis as coach. The visitors' latest result was a 2-1 win away to CSKA Sofia in the Conference League.

Before that, Trabzonspor beat Eyupspor 1-0 and won 2-0 away to Alanyaspor in the league. They lost 1-0 to Freiburg in the Conference League at the start of November.

Trabzonspor look favourites, but Göztepe have caused them problems recently. Göztepe won a friendly 2-1 in August.

TV and streaming details for the match are below.

This week: What's been happening at Göztepe and Trabzonspor?

Göztepe have won four of their last five competitive matches, losing the other. They have scored eight goals and conceded four. Their latest win was 1-0 against Erzurumspor, following a 2-1 victory away to Fenerbahçe and a 2-0 win over Corum. Göztepe kept clean sheets against both Corum and Erzurumspor.

Trabzonspor have three wins and two defeats in their last five matches, scoring five goals and conceding five. Their latest result was a 2-1 win away to CSKA Sofia in the Conference League. That run also includes a 3-0 friendly defeat to Zenit St. Petersburg. Trabzonspor kept clean sheets against Eyupspor and Alanyaspor.

Göztepe vs Trabzonspor: Line-ups

Göztepe vs Trabzonspor: Form

Göztepe vs Trabzonspor: Head-to-head record

Göztepe vs Trabzonspor: League tables