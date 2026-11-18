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Paul Gascoigne has always been a larger than life character, with Mark Hateley telling GOAL one of his favourite stories when it comes to the mischief that his former England and Rangers team-mate used to get up to. The tale in question involves a nail gun and the kind of “naughtiness” that became commonplace in a colourful dressing room at Ibrox.

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Playing with a smile

Enigmatic midfielder Gazza was blessed with God-given talent that made football look easy to him at times. With so much natural ability at his disposal, the Tyneside native was freed to indulge himself in antics that kept club and international colleagues on their toes.

He generally played with a smile on his face - famous World Cup tears at Italia 90 aside - and loved nothing more than being centre of attention on and off the field. For him, life as a professional sportsperson was to be enjoyed at all times.

Gazza’s career journey

Some of those around him were not always as keen to join in with the fun, but were often dragged along for the ride regardless. Gascoigne’s career took him from Newcastle to Burnley via Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton - with 57 England caps being picked up along the way.

Anyone that crossed his path will have a Gazza story to tell, although not all of those can be shared in public. His behaviour has become the stuff of legend and has ensured that he will always hold a special place in the hearts of English football fans.

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Dressing room antics

Hateley knows all about the Gascoigne experience having worked alongside him with the Three Lions and in Glasgow. Asked to pick out one particularly notable anecdote from that time, the former striker - who was speaking in association with London.Bet - told GOAL: “He once lived with me for three days - that's why I'm bald!

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“One of the best stories, he was injured [at Rangers] and he came in with his carrier bag, like he always did, but on this particular day - unbeknownst to the players - he came in as the players disappeared and out of his bag he took a nail gun! He nailed everybody's gear to the ceiling in the dressing room!

“That's a harmless one, but it did cost him a lot of money! Brian Laudrup's boxer shorts up in the corner of the roof. I think Stuart McCall’s cowboy boots were nailed to the floor. It was unbelievably funny, but also not funny!”

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Squad full of characters

Gascoigne’s arrival in Scotland always promised carnage, as he linked up with fellow class clowns such as Rangers legend Ally McCoist. Asked about that squad, which was loaded with characters, Hateley added: “We had a dressing room full!

“We had Ian Ferguson, Ian Durrant, Coisty, they were the ring leaders. Everything would stem from them. The goalie, Andy Goram, he would get caught up in that as well. We had a great team spirit of cheekiness, naughtiness, everything done with a smile on your face.

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“Even those that were the most sensible thought it was funny and good for the dressing room. Ian Durrant, I was just at his 60th and he’s still up to the same things, still making people laugh and a cheeky chappy. Alastair and him were thick as thieves!”

Stars like Gazza are a rare breed

Gazza retired in 2004 and found it difficult to sever ties with a game that had offered him so much. Struggles in his personal life have been well documented, but has plenty of friends around him that are willing to offer as much support as the sporting icon requires.

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Players of his ilk are a rarity in modern football, much to the disappointment of many, with there few individuals in the 2020s that can claim to blend passion and personality quite like Gazza did.