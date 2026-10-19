Turkish record champions Galatasaray want another Süper Lig title, but they're chasing silverware in other competitions too. Following every match live means subscribing to several different providers. Here's where to watch Gala's matches.
Galatasaray Istanbul: where to watch Gala live on TV and online
Watch Galatasaray Istanbul in the Süper Lig, Champions League and Türkiye Kupasi
German free-to-air TV does not show the Turkish Süper Lig. Major providers such as DAZN and Sky do not hold the league rights. beIN Sports holds them exclusively.
Fans in Germany can still watch the matches live through Digiturk Euro, which carries the beIN Sports broadcasts. They need a Digiturk Euro subscription with the sports package, costing €119 per year.
Tuesday's top Champions League match is the exception: Amazon Prime Video shows it exclusively.
From the 2027/28 season through to 2030/31, Paramount+ will show most Champions League matches, while DAZN missed out on the rights.
German viewers currently cannot watch Türkiye Kupasi matches on free-to-air TV or via live stream, including Galatasaray's games.
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Galatasaray Istanbul: live text commentary on SPOX
Follow selected Champions League matches with live text commentary on the SPOX website. Head this way.
Galatasaray Istanbul: club profile
|Founded
|1 October 1905
|League titles
|25
|Cup wins
|19
|Champions League titles
|0
|Record appearance holder
|Bülent Korkmaz