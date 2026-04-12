Following the Koulibaly shock, Al-Hilal have been boosted by the return of two star players ahead of the clash with Al-Sadd

Al-Hilal have been boosted by the return of two key players ahead of Monday’s round-of-16 clash with Al-Sadd in the AFC Champions League.

Their timely return gives coach Simone Inzaghi extra firepower for this must-win clash, as the defending champions aim to press on towards the later stages of the competition.

The “Leaders of Asia” are still missing several players, most notably Senegalese centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, who could sit out the rest of the competition because of a thigh haematoma.

Al-Hilal announced via their official X account that the duo joined Sunday’s full training session.

The Italian now has more midfield options, having highlighted the injury crisis in his last press conference.