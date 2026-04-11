Following the Al Ahly crisis, Al Nassr have fallen victim to a shock refereeing decision against Al Akhdoud

Al-Nassr’s Saturday evening clash with Al-Akhdoud in Matchday 28 of the Saudi Roshen League was marred by a controversial refereeing decision.

Egyptian refereeing expert Mohamed Kamal Risha told the Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah that the 36th-minute incident should have resulted in a penalty kick.

He explained that Al-Nassr winger Ayman Yahya was pushed inside the box by Al-Akhdoud defender Christian Basogog, adding that the offence was clear and merited a spot-kick.

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He added that the referee should have stopped play, and stated that Video Assistant Referee (VAR) should have intervened to correct the decision; instead, VAR upheld the original call even though the incident was clear, which he deemed a refereeing error that influenced the match.

This controversy follows Al-Ahli Jeddah’s well-documented dispute with Al-Fayha, where an overdue penalty was not awarded in the dying seconds, after a video emerged of the fourth official instructing Al-Raqi’s players to prioritise the AFC Champions League and disregard the domestic campaign.