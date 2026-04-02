Following Jesus… a new coach makes his decision on taking charge of the Saudi national team

The future of French head coach Hervé Renard with the Saudi national team has been called into question following fierce criticism from the media and fans, as well as reports suggesting he wishes to step down in the near future. This has sparked concern among fans and officials regarding the technical stability of the Green Falcons ahead of major upcoming fixtures.

There have been reports of negotiations between Renard and the Ghana Football Association regarding taking charge of the Black Stars, but the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has denied these claims, confirming that the French coach will remain in charge for the 2026 World Cup.

Several names have been linked with the role, chief among them being the Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus of Al-Nassr, who has confirmed his full focus on the “Al-Alamy” for the coming period.

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Pedro Emanuel, Al-Fayha’s manager, was asked at a press conference ahead of the match against Neom about the possibility of coaching the Saudi national team, to which he replied: “I respect the manager currently in the role (Renard), and I am currently under contract with Al-Fayha.”

He added: “The Saudi national team has a coach at the moment and a good squad of players, and I wish them every success at the 2026 World Cup.”

Al-Fayha are preparing to face Neom this coming Saturday in Matchday 27 of the Saudi Professional League.