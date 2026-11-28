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Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: Kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 13 Nov 29, 2026 - 11:00 Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi

Fenerbahçe host Erzurumspor FK in the Süper Lig at the Chobani Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul.

The hosts arrive on the back of two European wins. Fenerbahçe most recently beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 away in the Champions League, having previously beaten Liverpool 3-2.

League results have been less convincing. Fenerbahçe managed only a 2-2 draw against Kocaelispor last time out and lost 2-1 to Göztepe at the end of October. Coach Emre Belözoglu must balance European and domestic football.

Erzurumspor arrive with considerably less confidence. Serkan Özbalta's side most recently lost 1-0 to Göztepe, their third defeat in four league games.

The visitors did win 3-1 away at Gaziantep FK. They also beat Eyupspor 2-0, but both results came several weeks ago.

Seven places separate the clubs in the table. TV channel and live-stream information for the match is below.

Talking points: What has been happening at Fenerbahçe and Erzurumspor FK?

Fenerbahçe have won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 away in the Champions League. Before that came a 2-2 draw against Kocaelispor and a 5-0 win away to Corum FK. Fenerbahçe have scored 12 goals and conceded six across those games.

Erzurumspor have two wins and three defeats. They most recently lost 1-0 to Göztepe, following a 2-1 defeat away to Rizespor. The visitors have scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: Line-ups

Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: Form

Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: Head-to-head record

Fenerbahçe vs Erzurumspor FK: League tables