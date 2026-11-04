Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or from another part of the world where you may face geo-blocks? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).

Choose a trustworthy provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet). Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.

Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the broadcast rights.

Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the broadcast rights. Sign up and find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and watch the match.

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 Nov 5, 2026 - 12:45 Arena Thun

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

How to watch FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian live on TV and online

In Switzerland, SRF Info will show the match live. See all viewing options below.

FC Thun and Heart of Midlothian: Recent results

FC Thun have won 2 and lost 3 of their last five matches. Their most recent win came away to FC Lausanne-Sport on 1 November, when they won 4-5. Before that, Thun lost 2-3 to FC Lugano. In the Conference League, they failed to score in either match and lost to Hajduk Split and Twente Enschede.

In their last five matches, Heart of Midlothian have recorded 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats. Most recently, they lost 1-2 to Hibernian in the League Cup. Before that, Hearts drew 2-2 with Rangers, while they lost 0-2 to Trabzonspor in the Conference League. Their heaviest defeat was a 1-7 loss to Celtic Glasgow.

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: Line-ups

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: Form

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: Head-to-head record

FC Thun vs. Heart of Midlothian: The tables