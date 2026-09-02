Arsenal are one of the heavyweight names in English and European football. The Gunners are in the spotlight every week, on the pitch and off it. If you want to follow every competitive match, though, you need to know where to look. TV rights are split across different broadcasters depending on the competition. Here's a full breakdown of where Arsenal are shown and how to make sure you don't miss a game.

Arsenal FC, all the broadcast information at a glance: Who shows / broadcasts the Gunners' matches live on TV and livestream?

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Watch Arsenal FC in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield on TV and livestream

In Germany, the Premier League rights remain with Sky, with the pay-TV broadcaster showing every match live, either individually or in conference format. Arsenal's matches are all covered there too. If you prefer to stream, you can watch every game through Sky Go or the streaming service WOW .

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For the 2025/26 season, Sky has significantly expanded its English portfolio. Alongside the Premier League, it will also show the Carabao Cup live. That means any Arsenal appearances in the League Cup will be fully covered as well.

Meanwhile, the historic FA Cup and the FA Community Shield are shown exclusively by DAZN . The streaming service broadcasts all relevant matches live, including all of Arsenal's games.

Find the right DAZN subscription FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

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As for the Champions League, several broadcasters share the rights. Most Arsenal matches are shown live on DAZN. Amazon Prime Video also shows one selected top match every Tuesday, including some involving English teams.

From the 2027/28 season, that setup will change significantly. Streaming service Paramount+ will enter Champions League broadcasting and show the majority of matches. All details on the new rights distribution can be found here.

Should Arsenal reach the Champions League final, the match will, as usual, also be shown on free-to-air TV. In Germany, ZDF is the regular home of the final.

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Arsenal FC, all the broadcast information at a glance: SPOX's live ticker

We offer live text coverage of numerous Champions League matches and selected Premier League top games. You can find the live tickers here.

Arsenal FC, all the broadcast information at a glance: The club at a glance