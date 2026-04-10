Enzo Fernández douses Madrid's hopes, and his agent ends the Chelsea speculation

Javier Pastore, agent of Argentine star Enzo Fernández, has quelled recent speculation about the Chelsea midfielder’s future after comments suggesting he might leave.

The row followed Enzo’s public declaration of affection for life in the Spanish capital, Madrid, which infuriated Chelsea’s hierarchy and led to a two-game suspension—a punishment many saw as retribution for his remarks.

Meanwhile, Spanish programme El Chiringuito claims the midfielder may go further than mere hints and submit a formal transfer request next summer to push through a move to Real Madrid.

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However, Bastori has moved quickly to quell the speculation, telling Spanish newspaper AS that the furore does not reflect the player’s true intentions. He said: “Enzo had no desire to cause problems within Chelsea. He is one of the team’s leaders and has performed exceptionally well this season.”

“We have discussed this matter over the past few days. The player’s comments were not intended to cause any crisis; the media misinterpreted them and started talking about his departure, which is completely untrue.”

“We are in total agreement with Chelsea’s management. The matter is closed and there was never any crisis to start with. We have clarified the situation, and it is now in the past.”

He added: “Enzo is only 25 and is still learning. We have explained to the club that his comments were not malicious, but that he misjudged the timing and wording. He has already apologised to the club, his teammates, the coaching staff and everyone in the organisation.”