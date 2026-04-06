Embarrassing: fans chant the name of a different manager to Arne Slot during Liverpool’s defeat

The Fenway Sports Group (FSG), Liverpool’s owners, want to give Arne Slot the chance to turn things around next season, reports The Athletic. However, the reputable publication adds an important ‘but’ to that statement.

Liverpool are having a very turbulent season. Following their title-winning year in 2025, things have not been going well on the pitch this year. Last Saturday, Manchester City mercilessly knocked Slot’s side out of the FA Cup (4-0), and the Premier League table is not looking kindly on Liverpool either.

The Reds currently occupy fifth place in England’s top flight. That is (probably) enough for a Champions League spot, but the chasing pack are breathing down Slot and co.’s necks.

Chelsea, their closest rivals, are just one point behind Liverpool, and the gap to Brentford and Everton, in seventh and eighth place respectively, is only three points.

“Of course, mitigating circumstances are taken into account, but the manager continues to lose the support of the fans,” writes The Athletic. “Some chanted Xabi Alonso’s name emphatically on Saturday as they left the Etihad Stadium early.”

"FSG wants to give the Dutchman the chance to put things right next year, but his position will become untenable if the season falls apart completely in the coming weeks," it says.

"The second half on Saturday was the most worrying," the article continues. "Whatever Klopp said in the dressing room, it clearly didn’t get through to the players. Liverpool went from bad to worse." And so Liverpool are now fighting for just one trophy. "It’s Champions League or bust."