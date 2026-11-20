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Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV: Kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 11 Nov 21, 2026 - 06:00

Eintracht Frankfurt host Hamburger SV in the Women's Bundesliga. Frankfurt sit third and Hamburg are bottom, leaving a clear gulf between them on paper. What happens on the pitch is another matter.

Frankfurt come into the match full of confidence after a 5-1 away win over RB Leipzig. That result underlined the quality in their squad, which has been among the leading sides from the outset.

Hamburger SV, by contrast, are deep in the relegation battle. Sitting 12th, they have produced mixed results recently: an emphatic 6-1 win over Mainz 05 was followed by a 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. Consistency is lacking.

Recent form favours the hosts. Frankfurt have won three of their last five competitive matches, while Hamburg have lost their last two league games.

Recent head-to-head meetings also point to Frankfurt's superiority. HSV will need an upset to take points from this match.

Here's where to watch the match live and what you need to know about the broadcast.

This week's talking points: What has been happening at Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburger SV?

Eintracht Frankfurt have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five competitive games. Their latest performance stood out: a 5-1 away win at RB Leipzig. Before that came a 3-0 win over VfB Stuttgart and a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen. The 3-1 defeat to VfL Wolfsburg is the only blot on an otherwise solid record.

Hamburger SV have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive games. The 6-1 win over Mainz 05 was their biggest victory in that period. A 2-0 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen followed, while they had previously lost 3-1 to 1. FC Köln. Their 4-4 league draw with Union Berlin showed their attacking threat, but also their defensive vulnerability.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV: Line-ups

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV: Form

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV: Head-to-head record

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hamburger SV: The tables