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Liverpool have been handed a major boost ahead of their upcoming clash with Manchester United following a positive injury update regarding Dominik Szoboszlai. Despite concerns over a knee problem picked up during domestic duty, the midfielder’s national team manager has moved to allay fears regarding his availability.

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Rossi clears Szoboszlai despite recent knee scare

Marco Rossi declared on Monday that Szoboszlai is injury-free ahead of Hungary's final Nations League group fixture. The national team boss insisted the 26-year-old midfielder is ready to feature despite recent discomfort.

Concerns emerged at Selhurst Park, where heavy strapping helped the Liverpool star reach the 69th minute of a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace before he was withdrawn. Although he joined Hungary's squad, the problem resurfaced during Saturday's warm-up in Tbilisi, yet he still started and assisted in a 2-0 win against Georgia.

Hungary boss and midfielder address fitness concerns

Speaking at Monday's pre-match press conference, Rossi dismissed suggestions that the knee issue affected his captain against Georgia.

"Have you noticed problems in the previous matches? In Georgia?" he said. "I didn’t see any problem in Dominik. He played like he is usually going to play so for us there is no problem, he is available. I don’t think the situation is affecting him too much and you can see clearly by the performance. I don’t think we have anything to complain about his performance in Georgia."

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Szoboszlai had earlier admitted after Saturday's victory that he nearly pulled out before kick-off after feeling pain while shooting.

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"I came today with a workout and a half in my legs," he said. "During the warm-up I was close to saying no, because I felt my leg on one of the shots. But if I've come this far, I won't let the team down. I went as best I could, trying to give my best."

Club-versus-country friction over injured stars

Rossi's stance contrasts sharply with the mood on Merseyside, sparking friction between club and country. Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola had urged caution over the midfielder's Nations League involvement after previous international breaks left his squad depleted.

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"The last thing we need now is to lose players in the international games. Last time, we lost three very important players," he said. "It's the last thing we need, so I hope he can take care of it. I think he extended a little bit the knee, he was fine, but not 100 per cent. So he has to be careful to see if he can play with the national team or not, but also hope that it doesn't happen like the other international break when we lost Alex [Isak], Cody [Gakpo], Dom. So, touch wood, we are in a better place in two weeks."

Budapest test awaits before Anfield showdown

Hungary conclude their Nations League group campaign against Northern Ireland in Budapest on Tuesday night, and Iraola will desperately hope his star midfielder emerges unscathed.

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Liverpool host Manchester United - who recently appointed USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino - at Anfield on Sunday immediately after the break. With three goals and an assist in 11 appearances across all competitions this season, Szoboszlai remains central to the Reds' plans if he returns fit.