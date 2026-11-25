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Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN Domestic Focus OneSoccer (via Fubo) ✅ Selected sub-licensed fixtures spotlighting Canadian internationals ✅ Available across Telus and streaming apps ✅ Bundles Canadian Premier League domestic matches Monthly from $12.99 Get Fubo Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN Domestic Focus OneSoccer (via Fubo) ✅ Selected sub-licensed fixtures spotlighting Canadian internationals ✅ Available across Telus and streaming apps ✅ Bundles Canadian Premier League domestic matches Monthly from $12.99 Get Fubo Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN

Dinamo Zagreb vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 5 Nov 26, 2026 - 12:45 Stadion Maksimir

Dinamo Zagreb host Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League at Maksimir Stadium in Zagreb.

Dinamo beat NK Istra 1961 3-2 in their domestic league on Sunday and have won four of their last five competitive matches.

Zagreb also won 2-0 away to Sunderland in the Europa League. Coach Jerko Leko can build on that run.

Bayer Leverkusen have recovered from an inconsistent spell. Carles Martinez's side beat Paderborn 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Before that, Leverkusen lost 1-0 to Marseille in the Europa League and 4-2 away to VfB Stuttgart in the league.

Leverkusen sit seventh in the Europa League league phase, with Zagreb ninth. Just two places separate them.

Maksimir Stadium hosts the meeting between the seventh- and ninth-placed sides in the Europa League league phase.

This week: Dinamo Zagreb and Bayer Leverkusen

Dinamo Zagreb have won four of their last five competitive matches, losing once. Most recently, they beat NK Istra 1961 3-2. They won 2-0 away to Sunderland in the Europa League and also beat NK Varazdin 3-1 away. They have scored nine goals and conceded seven, with their only defeat a 1-0 loss to Rudes.

Bayer Leverkusen have three wins and two defeats. Most recently, they beat Paderborn 4-0. Before that came a 2-1 win away to 1. FC Köln, a 1-0 defeat to Marseille and a 4-2 loss in Stuttgart. Leverkusen also beat 1. FC Nürnberg 5-2 in the DFB Cup. They have scored 14 goals and conceded nine.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Bayer Leverkusen: Line-ups

Dinamo Zagreb vs Bayer Leverkusen: Form

Dinamo Zagreb vs Bayer Leverkusen: Head-to-head record

Dinamo Zagreb vs Bayer Leverkusen: Standings