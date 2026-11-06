Didier Deschamps to Real Madrid? How Jose Mourinho beat the former France boss to the Santiago Bernabeu hotseat

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Didier Deschamps was eager to become the new Real Madrid manager this summer before the Spanish club opted to appoint Jose Mourinho instead. The former France boss is now assessing his options amid reported interest from struggling Manchester United and Juventus.

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Missing out on the Madrid job

Deschamps ended his remarkable 14-year tenure as France manager in July following a thrilling 6-4 defeat to England in the World Cup third-place play-off. The 58-year-old is currently resting as he waits for an exciting new challenge to emerge.

However, the World Cup winner could have returned to management almost immediately. According to Foot Mercato, Deschamps was highly interested in taking charge at Real Madrid. He wanted to replace Alvaro Arbeloa in the Spanish capital following the conclusion of the World Cup. Ultimately, Los Blancos decided to appoint Mourinho instead.

A perfect environment in the Spanish capital

Madrid would have represented an ideal destination for Deschamps due to the immense prestige of the club. It would have also offered a familiar environment for the French tactician. Deschamps already speaks fluent Spanish, having spent a year playing for Valencia during the 2000-01 season.

Furthermore, the move would have reunited him with several of his former international players. The current Real Madrid squad boasts a strong French contingent. Deschamps would have linked up with Kylian Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ferland Mendy and Ibrahima Konate at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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Manchester United make contact over vacancy

Despite missing out on the Madrid role, the former France boss remains a highly sought-after figure in the managerial market. The same reports claims that United have already contacted Deschamps to request information about his availability.

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The Premier League club are actively exploring the market as current manager Michael Carrick remains under immense pressure at Old Trafford. The Red Devils view the experienced Frenchman as a potential solution to their ongoing struggles. However, Deschamps is reportedly unenthusiastic about the prospect of moving to northern England. The 58-year-old is willing to listen to offers but is not rushing into his next managerial position.

Waiting for the right European opportunity

Deschamps is prepared to be patient as he weighs up his options for the future. The veteran coach could even wait until next summer before officially resuming his managerial career.

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Alongside United, Deschamps has also been strongly linked with Juventus in recent days. The Italian club are reportedly considering parting ways with head coach Luciano Spalletti in the near future. For now, Deschamps will continue to monitor the landscape across Europe's top leagues. He remains in a strong position to secure a high-profile job when the right opportunity finally presents itself.