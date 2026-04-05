Díaz stands out: Arbeloa vents his anger at the Real Madrid trio... and the punishment is immediate

Spanish manager Álvaro Arbeloa has taken a decisive decision at Real Madrid ahead of the eagerly anticipated clash with Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, having expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of some of his players during the team’s most recent La Liga match against Real Mallorca, which the Whites lost 2–1.

According to Spanish media reports, Arbeloa has decided to drop three players from the starting line-up and bench them for Tuesday’s match, having deemed that they failed to perform to the required standard in the previous fixture.

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The Real Madrid manager intends to field a line-up featuring Lunin, Trent, Hojbjerg, Rüdiger, Carreras, Chouameni, Güler, Valverde, Thiago, Vinícius and Mbappé, whilst the trio of Eduardo Camavinga, Manuel Ángel and Brahim Díaz will sit on the bench, in a move described within the club as a direct tactical punishment aimed at sending a clear message to the players regarding commitment and discipline.

Arbeloa is aware that the match at the Santiago Bernabéu will be a true test of the team’s ability to compete in Europe, particularly following a dip in form in recent weeks.

The Spanish manager is seeking to restore tactical discipline and build a more cohesive team in the crucial stages of the season, despite the tight schedule and numerous challenges.

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In the dressing room, the players are aware of the scale of the responsibility, with sources close to the club indicating that self-criticism is rife, and that everyone knows continued inconsistent form will make winning major titles almost impossible.

Should Real Madrid fail to secure either of the two major titles, La Liga or the Champions League, the club’s management is preparing to take drastic decisions, including the departure of some prominent figures and the signing of new stars, as part of a plan to rebuild the team.

Arbeloa, for his part, knows that his future hinges on the results of the coming weeks, and that winning titles alone will secure his position at the helm of the first-team coaching staff, at a time when he is seeking to establish himself as a top-class manager on the European continent.