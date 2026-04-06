Details of Inzagi’s meeting with Al-Hilal’s stars following the shock defeat to Al-Taawoun

Simone Inzaghi, the Italian manager of Al-Hilal’s first football team, held an urgent meeting with his players on Monday evening to discuss the mistakes made in the recent match against Al-Taawoun, which ended in a 2–2 draw, according to sources at the newspaper *Al-Riyadiah*.

Al-Hilal dropped two more points in the title race, reaching 65 points in second place, level with runners-up Al-Ahli, five points behind leaders Al-Nassr.

The same sources revealed that the meeting was held as part of the coaching staff’s efforts to address the weaknesses that emerged during the match, particularly a lack of concentration at certain stages of the game, which affected the team’s overall performance.

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The meeting also highlighted Al-Hilal’s squandering of a number of clear-cut chances during the clash with Al-Taawoun, which the Italian coach deemed unacceptable, particularly in decisive matches that require capitalising on every opportunity for the team’s benefit.

In light of this, Inzaghi focused during the session on correcting individual and collective errors, emphasising the need for greater concentration and tactical discipline before resuming daily training and preparing for upcoming matches in the Saudi Roshen League.

Through these corrective sessions, the Italian coach aims to get the team back on track and motivate the players to perform better, particularly following the setback against Al-Taawoun, to ensure such mistakes are not repeated in crucial league fixtures.