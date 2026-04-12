Danny Buijs has had enough of his own player: 'It’s amazing what you get up to!'

Danny Buijs has criticised Luka Tunjic for abruptly pulling out of the Fortuna Sittard squad, stating that the midfielder is currently in Germany.

“Tunjic has pulled out of nowhere,” Buijs snorts ahead of Fortuna’s match against NAC. “With what? Well. Yes, with what? He says he’s unavailable.”

“He’s been training and playing for the past few weeks, then suddenly he says he can’t train or play anymore. And off he goes.” Journalist Pascal Kamperman suggests the absence relates to Tunjic’s contract situation and perhaps a move abroad.

“You can’t help but think so,” Buijs sighs. “But there are all sorts of people involved in these situations nowadays. It’s astonishing what you have to deal with. Do I know where he is? I suspect he’s in Germany.”

“It does gnaw at you inside,” admits the head coach. “Agents now play a huge role for players. Clubs pay salaries on time, so you expect commitment in return. That balance often feels off.”

“We still have a great group and that’s where I want to put my time and energy,” Buijs concludes. A win against NAC would lift Fortuna to eleventh place in the Eredivisie.