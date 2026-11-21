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Cristiano Ronaldo edged closer to his 1,000th career goal but suffered a rare penalty nightmare as Al Nassr fell to a 3-1 defeat against Al Ahli. The Portuguese superstar found the net early on, only to miss from the spot before Ivan Toney sparked a brilliant comeback.

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Ronaldo strikes but Al Nassr stumble

Ronaldo moved another step closer to his 1,000th career goal on Friday. However, it was a deeply frustrating evening for the 41-year-old forward as Al Nassr suffered a 3-1 away defeat to Saudi Pro League rivals Al Ahli.

The veteran striker fired Al Nassr into an early lead, executing a brilliant volley into the far corner following an assist from Joao Felix. The 15th-minute strike marked his 10th goal of the season across all competitions for his club.

Despite that bright start, Al Nassr eventually surrendered their early advantage. The disappointing loss marks only their second league defeat of the current campaign, leaving them third in the Saudi Pro League table.

A rare penalty nightmare for Ronaldo

The match could have unfolded very differently had Ronaldo converted a golden opportunity just four minutes after his opening goal. Nawaf Al-Boushail was brought down inside the box, handing Al Nassr a clear chance to double their lead early in the contest.

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Ronaldo stepped up to take the resulting spot-kick but saw his effort crash heavily against the post. He has now failed to convert both of his penalty attempts for Al Nassr this season. Significantly, it is the very first time he has missed consecutive penalties since arriving in the Saudi Pro League.

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Toney sparks brilliant Al Ahli comeback

Al Ahli took full advantage of that missed opportunity right on the stroke of half-time. Brazilian midfielder Galeno equalised for the home side with a superb strike from outside the penalty area to change the momentum.

The hosts then took complete control of the fixture in the second period. England international Ivan Toney scored his 14th goal of the season from the penalty spot to put Al Ahli ahead in the contest.

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Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez extended their lead just four minutes later to secure all three points. The impressive victory lifts Al Ahli up to fourth in the standings, now sitting just four points behind Al Nassr.

The long road to one thousand

Despite the disappointing team result, Ronaldo continues his relentless individual march towards a historic footballing milestone. His total career tally now officially stands at 986 goals for club and country.

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This figure does include a disputed goal scored against Al Faisaly in late October. While the Saudi Pro League officially awarded the strike to Ronaldo, statistics provider Opta controversially classified it as an own goal.

Following his retirement from Portugal duty earlier this month, the record-holder for men's international appearances and goals is fully focused on club football. He will aim to bounce back and edge closer to the 1,000-goal mark when Al Nassr return to league action.