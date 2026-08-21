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Premier League
team-logoCoventry City
Coventry Building Society Arena
team-logoBrighton & Hove Albion
Book Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Tickets
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How to get Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Premier League
Coventry City
Brighton & Hove Albion

How to buy tickets for the Premier League match between Coventry City and Brighton & Hove Albion, including fixture information

After recent back-to-back away assignments against two of the sides fancied for the Premier League title, Arsenal and Manchester City, Frank Lampard's Coventry City will be relieved to be back on home turf on Sunday, September 13, when they take on Brighton.

Coventry City vs Brighton TicketsBook now

After winning 6 of their last 8 home games last season, scoring at least 2+ goals in each of those victories, the Sky Blues faithful have come accustomed to entertaining encounters at the Coventry Building Society Arena and will be eagerly purchasing tickets for home encounters again. Don't miss out and secure your seats today.

Brighton won't be an easy nut to crack of course. Fabian Hürzeler's Seagulls swooped to conquer during two of their three away trips against newly promoted sides last seasons and will fancy their chances of heading home with 3 points here.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League fixture?

Coventry City take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the Coventry Building Society Arena (Coventry) on Sunday, September 13, with a scheduled 2pm BST kick-off.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Coventry Building Society Arena

How to buy Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

How much do Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

COV

COV - Form

NOR
D0-0
ESP
W3-1
ASM
W2-0
ARS
L3-0
PLY
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BHA

BHA - Form

STR
W4-3
ROM
W3-0
BOL
W1-0
TRO
D0-0
AVL
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Coventry CityDrawBrighton & Hove Albion
3
0
2
FA Cup
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
3
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
Championship
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
2
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
FT
FA Cup
Brighton & Hove Albion badge
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
0
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

Team news & squads

Coventry City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Probable lineups

Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
Formation
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA

Manager

  • F. Lampard

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
110040+43
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
110030+33
W
3
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
110030+33
W
4
EvertonEvertonEVE
110020+23
W
5
Hull CityHull CityHUL
110020+23
W
6
ChelseaChelseaCHE
110032+13
W
7
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
110021+13
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110021+13
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
110010+13
W
10
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
10102201
D
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
10102201
D
12
FulhamFulhamFUL
100123-10
L
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
100112-10
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
100112-10
L
15
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
100101-10
L
16
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
100102-20
L
17
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
100102-20
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
100103-30
L
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
100103-30
L
20
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
100104-40
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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