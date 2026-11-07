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Corum FK vs. Fenerbahçe: kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 11 Nov 8, 2026 - 08:00 Turhan Kiliccioglu Stadi

At the Turhan Kılıçcıoğlu Stadium in Çorum, eighth-placed Çorum FK host Fenerbahçe, who sit seventh in the Süper Lig. For the visitors from Istanbul, the match begins a new phase after a turbulent week on the European stage.

Fenerbahçe's new permanent manager, Emre Belözoglu, takes charge following the departure of interim coach Dirk Kuyt. Kuyt led the team to a memorable 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Champions League, Fenerbahçe's first triumph in the competition for 18 years.

Despite that European high, Fenerbahçe have lost to Göztepe and Galatasaray in the Süper Lig. The trip to Çorum gives Belözoglu an immediate chance to bring stability to their league campaign.

On home soil, Çorum FK have proved awkward opponents. Coach Burak Yılmaz has guided them to three wins in their last five league matches and will look to draw on the backing of their fans.

Find the broadcast, kick-off and team information below.

This week's talking points: what has been happening at Corum FK and Fenerbahçe?

Çorum FK have three wins, no draws and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they won 3-1 away to Erzurumspor FK. Before that came a 2-0 defeat to Göztepe, their only loss in a recent run of home matches. Across those five games, Çorum FK scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Fenerbahçe have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their 3-2 Champions League win over Liverpool was the highlight, but they most recently lost 2-1 to Göztepe in the Süper Lig. Across all five matches, they scored ten goals and conceded nine.

Corum FK vs. Fenerbahçe: line-ups

Corum FK vs. Fenerbahçe: form

Corum FK vs. Fenerbahçe: head-to-head record

Corum FK vs. Fenerbahçe: the tables