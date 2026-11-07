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Super Lig
team-logoCorum FK
Turhan Kiliccioglu Stadi
team-logoFenerbahce
Watch it on Fanatiz Canada
Falza Rivaldi
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Corum FK vs Fenerbahçe live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Corum FK vs Fenerbahce
Corum FK
Fenerbahce
Super Lig

Corum FK play Fenerbahçe in the Süper Lig. But who is showing or streaming the match live on TV or online today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesFubo
CanadaFanatiz Canada
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanDisney+ Premium Caribbean
  • Connect to the server. Switch on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
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  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

Corum FK vs. Fenerbahçe: kick-off time

crest
Super Lig - Game Week 11
Turhan Kiliccioglu Stadi

At the Turhan Kılıçcıoğlu Stadium in Çorum, eighth-placed Çorum FK host Fenerbahçe, who sit seventh in the Süper Lig. For the visitors from Istanbul, the match begins a new phase after a turbulent week on the European stage.

Fenerbahçe's new permanent manager, Emre Belözoglu, takes charge following the departure of interim coach Dirk Kuyt. Kuyt led the team to a memorable 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Champions League, Fenerbahçe's first triumph in the competition for 18 years.

Despite that European high, Fenerbahçe have lost to Göztepe and Galatasaray in the Süper Lig. The trip to Çorum gives Belözoglu an immediate chance to bring stability to their league campaign.

On home soil, Çorum FK have proved awkward opponents. Coach Burak Yılmaz has guided them to three wins in their last five league matches and will look to draw on the backing of their fans.

Find the broadcast, kick-off and team information below.

This week's talking points: what has been happening at Corum FK and Fenerbahçe?

Çorum FK have three wins, no draws and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they won 3-1 away to Erzurumspor FK. Before that came a 2-0 defeat to Göztepe, their only loss in a recent run of home matches. Across those five games, Çorum FK scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Fenerbahçe have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their 3-2 Champions League win over Liverpool was the highlight, but they most recently lost 2-1 to Göztepe in the Süper Lig. Across all five matches, they scored ten goals and conceded nine.

COB

COB - Form

ALS
L1-2
GAZ
W0-3
RIZ
W2-1
GOZ
L2-0
ERZ
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FB

FB - Form

ALS
W3-0
SLP
D2-2
GAL
L2-1
GOZ
L1-2
LIV
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Corum FK vs. Fenerbahçe: line-ups

Corum FK vs Fenerbahce Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Yilmaz

Corum FK vs. Fenerbahçe: form

COB

COB - Form

ALS
L1-2
GAZ
W0-3
RIZ
W2-1
GOZ
L2-0
ERZ
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FB

FB - Form

ALS
W3-0
SLP
D2-2
GAL
L2-1
GOZ
L1-2
LIV
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Corum FK vs. Fenerbahçe: head-to-head record

Corum FK vs. Fenerbahçe: the tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
119112714+1328
W
W
W
W
W
2
Amed SportifAmed SportifAMS
117222715+1223
L
W
W
W
D
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
10712248+1622
W
W
W
W
W
4
KasimpasaKasimpasaKAS
115511711+620
W
D
W
W
L
5
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
106132012+819
D
W
L
W
L
6
KocaelisporKocaelisporKOB
11614139+419
W
D
W
L
L
7
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
105142410+1416
L
L
W
W
W
8
Corum FKCorum FKCOB
105142116+516
W
L
W
W
L
9
GoztepeGoztepeGOZ
114432218+416
D
W
W
W
W
10
Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul BasaksehirIBS
114341817+115
D
W
L
W
D
11
Erzurumspor FKErzurumspor FKERZ
10424915-614
L
W
W
D
W
12
AlanyasporAlanyasporALS
10334916-712
L
L
L
D
W
13
RizesporRizesporRIZ
103251115-411
D
L
L
L
D
14
GenclerbirligiGenclerbirligiGEN
103251218-611
W
L
L
D
L
15
KonyasporKonyasporKSP
11227614-88
L
L
W
L
D
16
Gaziantep FKGaziantep FKGAZ
11227919-108
L
L
L
L
L
17
SamsunsporSamsunsporSAM
112181126-157
W
L
L
L
L
18
EyupsporEyupsporEYU
111010330-273
L
L
L
L
L
Champions League
Champions League Qualification
UEFA Europa League Qualification
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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