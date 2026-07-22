West Ham's Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville is now just one step away from completing a move to Saudi side Al-Hilal in the ongoing summer window.

Press reports had confirmed Al-Hilal were closing in on Summerville in this summer's transfer window for 80 million euros, a fee that would make him the second most expensive player in the history of the Saudi league.

Saudi journalist Hamad Al-Suwailhi confirmed the Dutchman has already undergone the medical checks requested by Al-Hilal over the past few hours, having agreed to join their ranks.

Only the final signature now separates Al-Hilal from officially wrapping up the deal, the Saudi journalist wrote in a tweet on his personal "X" account.

Elsewhere, fellow Saudi journalist Saif Al-Saif revealed the salary Summerville will earn at Al-Hilal over the term of his contract.

Al-Hilal have offered the 24-year-old an annual salary worth 12 million euros with add-ons, Al-Saif explained, describing it as lower than most of the players at the Saudi Public Investment Fund clubs.

Summerville caught the eye at the 2026 World Cup despite not starting all of the Netherlands' matches. He scored two goals and provided two assists.

Back at club level, Summerville produced impressive displays last season with West Ham. He featured in 34 matches, scoring 7 goals and setting up 5 more.

The 24-year-old is primarily a left winger, but he can also operate on the right flank, as an out-and-out striker or as a playmaker, though less often in those roles.