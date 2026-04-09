Chelsea is one of those clubs in England that never seems to disappear from the limelight for long—even during quieter periods, there’s always something going on at Stamford Bridge. For anyone hoping to catch every competitive fixture, here’s the crucial detail: broadcast rights are split across multiple platforms depending on the competition, so no single subscription covers everything. This guide provides a clear, match-by-match overview of the channels you need to follow the Blues, ensuring you never miss a kick.

Chelsea FC, all broadcast information at a glance: Who shows / broadcasts the Blues’ matches live on TV and via livestream?



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Watch Chelsea FC in the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Community Shield live on TV and via livestream.

In Germany, Sky remains the go-to channel for the Premier League: the pay-TV broadcaster shows every match live – either as a single match or as part of a multi-match broadcast. Chelsea’s fixtures are therefore all included. For anyone not watching in the traditional way in front of the telly, the whole thing is also available via stream on Sky Go or WOW.

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Sky has significantly stepped up its game with the England package for the 2025/26 season: not only is the Premier League broadcast live there, but so is the Carabao Cup. The bottom line is: whenever Chelsea are scheduled to play in the League Cup, you’ll also be able to watch the matches in full on Sky.

As for the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield in Germany, DAZN holds the exclusive rights. The streaming service will show every match live—meaning every Chelsea fixture is covered the moment the Blues step onto the pitch in either competition.

DAZN offers several subscription tiers, so pick the one that fits your viewing habits and budget. In the Champions League, rights are shared. Most Chelsea matches will stream on DAZN, while Amazon Prime Video retains the exclusive Tuesday-night “top game” slot, which may occasionally feature the Blues or another English club.

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In the Champions League, most Chelsea matches stream live on DAZN, while Amazon Prime Video holds exclusive rights to one Tuesday-night top game—meaning occasional coverage of the Blues or other English clubs when the fixture list aligns.

From the 2027/28 campaign onwards, Champions League coverage will shift significantly as Paramount+ enters the fray and secures the rights to the majority of the matches. The new rights deal—outlined in full at the source link—grants the streaming platform a broad portfolio of fixtures, including midweek primetime slots and high-profile knockouts. In plain English, fans seeking comprehensive European club action must make a note of Paramount+ for the 2027/28 term.

If Chelsea reach the Champions League final, the showpiece match will, as usual, also be shown on free-to-air TV. In Germany, ZDF is the designated broadcaster – the final is a fixed fixture in their schedule.

Amazon Prime Video will continue to stream the Tuesday-night top match exclusively. For Chelsea fans, here is a quick reference guide: - Broadcast platform: Paramount+ for most matches, ZDF (free-to-air) for the potential final, Amazon Prime Video for Tuesday’s headline fixture. - What to do now: Subscribe to Paramount+ and mark your calendar for the 2027–28 campaign. - How to follow: Use the SPOX live ticker for real-time updates on the Blues’ Champions League journey. With this overview, supporters can plan their viewing schedule with confidence and enjoy every kick of Chelsea’s European adventure.

For comprehensive Chelsea FC broadcast details, bookmark SPOX’s live ticker; it delivers real-time updates across domestic and European competitions, ensuring fans never miss a kick.

SPOX provides live updates for selected matches in the Blues’ domestic and international competitions, with live tickers going up shortly before kick-off.

Chelsea FC broadcast: The club at a glance