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Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 Nov 5, 2026 - 15:00 Abanca Balaidos

Celta Vigo and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise live today: TV channel and live stream

This week's talking points: Celta Vigo and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise form

Celta Vigo have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 3:0 to Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, having beaten Celtic Glasgow 1:2 away in the Europa League in the previous game. Celta scored seven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

With four wins and one draw from their last five competitive matches, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are in considerably better form. Their latest result was a 1:2 away win against KVRS Waasland-SK Beveren in the Jupiler League. They also beat Hapoel Beer Sheva 4:0 in the Europa League. Union scored 13 goals and conceded just three over that run.

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Line-ups

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Form

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Head-to-head record

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: The tables