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Europa League on TV

Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN Domestic Focus OneSoccer (via Fubo) ✅ Selected sub-licensed fixtures spotlighting Canadian internationals ✅ Available across Telus and streaming apps ✅ Bundles Canadian Premier League domestic matches Monthly from $12.99 Get Fubo Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN Domestic Focus OneSoccer (via Fubo) ✅ Selected sub-licensed fixtures spotlighting Canadian internationals ✅ Available across Telus and streaming apps ✅ Bundles Canadian Premier League domestic matches Monthly from $12.99 Get Fubo Linear Integration TSN ✅ Sub-licenses top Thursday marquee fixtures live ✅ Traditional TV broadcast on cable/satellite feeds ✅ Streaming available directly via TSN+ app Monthly from $24.99 Get TSN

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 Nov 5, 2026 - 15:00 Abanca Balaidos

How to watch Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise live today: TV and live stream

Celta Vigo and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Talking points

Celta Vigo have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They lost 3:0 to Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga last time out, having previously secured a 1:2 away win against Celtic Glasgow in the Europa League. Across those five matches, Celta scored seven goals and conceded six.

With four wins and one draw from their last five competitive matches, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are in considerably better form. Their latest result was a 1:2 away win against KVRS Waasland-SK Beveren in the Jupiler League. Their 4:0 win against Hapoel Beer Sheva in the Europa League was particularly impressive. Over that run, Union scored 13 goals and conceded just three.

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Line-ups

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Form

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Head-to-head record

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Tables