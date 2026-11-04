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Europa League on TV
Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Kick-off time
How to watch Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise live today: TV and live stream
Celta Vigo and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Talking points
Celta Vigo have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They lost 3:0 to Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga last time out, having previously secured a 1:2 away win against Celtic Glasgow in the Europa League. Across those five matches, Celta scored seven goals and conceded six.
With four wins and one draw from their last five competitive matches, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are in considerably better form. Their latest result was a 1:2 away win against KVRS Waasland-SK Beveren in the Jupiler League. Their 4:0 win against Hapoel Beer Sheva in the Europa League was particularly impressive. Over that run, Union scored 13 goals and conceded just three.
Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Line-ups
Celta Vigo vs Union St.Gilloise Probable lineups
Manager
- C. Giraldez
Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Form
Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Head-to-head record
Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|3
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|10
D
W
W
W
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|2
|+8
|9
W
W
W
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
|+8
|9
W
W
W
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|9
W
W
W
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|3
|+6
|9
W
W
W
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|7
W
D
W
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|3
|+6
|7
D
W
W
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|5
|+4
|7
D
W
W
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|7
D
W
W
|10
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|+4
|6
W
W
L
|11
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|6
L
W
W
|12
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3
|+1
|6
D
D
W
D
|13
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|6
L
W
W
|14
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|3
|+5
|4
W
D
L
|15
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|5
|+3
|4
D
L
W
|16
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|+2
|4
L
D
W
|17
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
W
D
L
|18
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|4
L
W
D
|19
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|4
W
L
D
|20
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|8
|-3
|4
W
D
L
|21
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|4
D
L
W
|22
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3
|+1
|3
W
L
L
|23
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|5
|0
|3
W
L
L
|24
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|3
L
W
L
|25
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
W
L
L
|26
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
L
L
W
|27
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|3
L
W
L
|28
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
L
L
W
|29
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|1
D
L
L
|30
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-5
|1
L
L
D
|31
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|9
|-7
|1
L
D
L
|32
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|1
D
L
L
|33
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7
|-5
|0
L
L
L
|34
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|-5
|0
L
L
L
|35
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|9
|-6
|0
L
L
L
|36
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|11
|-9
|0
L
L
L