Cars and land... exceptional rewards following the Democratic Republic of Congo’s qualification for the World Cup

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi has announced that the players and coaching staff of the Democratic Republic of the Congo national team will receive exceptional bonuses following their qualification for the World Cup.

The Democratic Republic of Congo national team has ended its long absence from the World Cup finals, which had lasted for around 52 years.

The website “Africa Soccer” reported that the Congolese president held a ceremony at the People’s Palace to celebrate the “Lions’” achievement.

During the ceremony, President Tshisekedi revealed the bonuses to be awarded to the players and coaching staff in recognition of their performance.

Each member of the team will receive a new Jeep, a cash bonus and a plot of land.

In his speech, the Congolese president praised the team’s commitment throughout the qualifying campaign, highlighting the significant efforts made to reach this stage and emphasising the importance of continuing to progress in the future.

He said, “From now on, participation in the World Cup must be a regular occurrence.”

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