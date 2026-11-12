Carlo Ancelotti hands Brazil captaincy to Barcelona forward Raphinha ahead of Vinicius Jr and Bruno Guimaraes for Japan and Singapore friendlies

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Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has selected Barcelona forward Raphinha to wear the captain's armband for Saturday's international friendly against Japan in Singapore. The 29-year-old was chosen ahead of Vinicius Jr and Bruno Guimaraes after regular skipper Marquinhos missed out through injury.

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Catalan star assumes leadership role

According to MARCA, Ancelotti has entrusted Raphinha with leading the Selecao out at the Singapore National Stadium after Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos suffered a muscular injury against the Catalan giants in the Champions League. Although not his first time skippering the side, the call-up rewards the attacker's growing influence at club and international level. Recent training sessions indicate he will start Saturday's fixture on November 14.

Established hierarchy guides armband decision

With his primary leader unavailable, the former Real Madrid boss and his coaching staff weighed up several alternatives, including Gabriel Magalhaes alongside Guimaraes and Vinicius. While rotating the armband across the squad was also considered, the Italian tactician ultimately opted to preserve the pecking order established during the previous international window.

The Spanish publication notes that Newcastle United midfielder Guimaraes sits next in line and will assume the duties whenever the Blaugrana winger is off the pitch. Rewarding the forward reflects his status as a senior dressing-room figure under Hansi Flick in Spain, where he has already netted 19 goals across all competitions this term despite fitness setbacks.

Club officials monitor international workload

Because the wide man picked up a knock during the last international break, chiefs in Catalonia will closely track his minutes over the coming days. Initial plans suggest that while the newly installed skipper will feature from the outset, he is unlikely to complete the full 90 minutes in either match to manage his workload.

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This November trip marks the third time the South Americans have visited the Asian nation following previous stops in 2014 and 2019 at the 55,000-capacity venue, which opened on June 30, 2014. During their first visit under Dunga on October 14, 2014, shortly after beating Argentina 2-1 in Beijing, Neymar scored all four goals in a 4-0 rout of the Blue Samurai before Roberto Firmino and Casemiro netted in consecutive 1-1 draws against Senegal and Nigeria five years later.

Asian tour concludes calendar year

Following Saturday's meeting with the Japanese, Brazil wrap up their 2026 schedule at the same arena against hosts Singapore on Tuesday, November 17. Paraguay are also participating in the four-team series, facing the home nation on Friday before taking on the Blue Samurai next Tuesday. Returning to Spain unscathed will be vital for Raphinha as Flick's side resume their domestic and European campaigns later this month.