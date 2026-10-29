Youth explosion! Ancelotti picks 15 under-23 stars in massive Brazil squad rebuild

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Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has called up 26 players for November's international friendlies in Singapore against Japan and the host nation. The Italian manager outlined his plan to accelerate a new generation while preserving a strong core.

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Ancelotti names final Selecao squad of 2026

Carlo Ancelotti officially unveiled a 26-man Brazil squad at CBF headquarters in Rio de Janeiro for the final international fixtures of 2026. The Selecao will travel to Southeast Asia to face Japan on November 14 before playing hosts Singapore on November 17 at the Singapore National Stadium.

The list features 15 players under the age of 23 and nine players eligible for Olympic selection.

The fixtures mark Brazil's first reunion with Japan since their 2026 World Cup encounter in the United States.

Ancelotti details generational renewal strategy

Speaking at the squad announcement press conference, Ancelotti explained his intention to construct a fresh dynamic for the national team. "This is a period where, more than focusing on the quality of the opponent, we need to focus on what we have to do, on the team's renewal project, on seeking a new generation," Ancelotti stated.

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"It's a very balanced, very young squad... It's a team very much focused on the future."

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"We have to renew by playing well, trying our best to achieve the only goal, which is to win the game, while also keeping up with the progression of these young players," he added.

Full Brazil squad list for Singapore friendlies

Ancelotti's 26-man selection features an exciting blend of premier global stars and promising young players across every position:

Goalkeepers: Bento (Al Nassr), Lucas Perri (Turin), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba).

Bento (Al Nassr), Lucas Perri (Turin), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba). Defenders: Arthur Dias (Athletico-PR), Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Jair Cunha (Nottingham Forest), Jonathan Jesus (Cruise), Vanderson (Monaco), Vitor Reis (Manchester City), Wesley (Rome).

Arthur Dias (Athletico-PR), Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Jair Cunha (Nottingham Forest), Jonathan Jesus (Cruise), Vanderson (Monaco), Vitor Reis (Manchester City), Wesley (Rome). Midfielders: Andre Luiz (Corinthians), Andrey Santos (Manchester United), Bruno Guimaraes (Arsenal), Danilo (Botafogo), Gabriel Bontempo (Santos), Joao Gomes (Aston Villa), Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Andre Luiz (Corinthians), Andrey Santos (Manchester United), Bruno Guimaraes (Arsenal), Danilo (Botafogo), Gabriel Bontempo (Santos), Joao Gomes (Aston Villa), Marlon Gomes (Shakhtar Donetsk). Forwards: Alisson Santana (Shakhtar Donetsk), Allan (Manchester City), Endrick (Real Madrid), Estevao (Chelsea), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Vini Jr (Real Madrid).

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Selecao plot roadmap toward 2028 Copa America

The upcoming friendlies mark Ancelotti's eighth squad call-up as Brazil manager as he builds toward future commitments.

The coaching staff will monitor individual progress ahead of competitive World Cup qualifiers.

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Ancelotti's side will assemble in Singapore early next month.