The Bundesliga captivates huge numbers of people year after year. Beyond Germany’s borders, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich in particular have a special international appeal, attracting viewers from abroad. Find out here where you can watch all the matches in the country’s most popular sporting competition!

Bundesliga broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing the matches live on TV or via livestream?

How long do Sky and DAZN still hold the TV rights?

From the 2025/26 season, the broadcasting rights have been split, so fans will need two subscriptions to catch every match.

Sky kicks off the matchday with Friday-night floodlit fixtures and all Saturday single matches, broadcasting on linear TV as well as via the Sky Go and WOW streams.

From this weekend, the popular Saturday game will be on DAZN. Sunday’s fixtures remain exclusive to the platform, with DAZN also providing a live link between matches. Viewers can watch on linear TV or stream via the website and app. These broadcasting rights cover both channels until the 2028/29 season.

Additionally, select matches at the start and end of each season will air on free-to-air TV, with Sat.1 holding those rights.

Bundesliga broadcast overview: Who shows the matches live on TV and via stream? Can’t watch the action live? SPOX has you covered with a live ticker for selected games—especially those involving Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

If you can’t watch live but still want all the Bundesliga highlights, visit our homepage. We’ll keep you updated with live text coverage of selected matches, with special focus on Bayern and BVB.

TV schedule and Bundesliga broadcasts: Where can you watch each match live on TV or via livestream in Germany? Here’s the full overview.