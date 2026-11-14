Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund decide against renewing controversial sponsorship deal with Germany's largest arms maker Rheinmetall

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Borussia Dortmund have confirmed they will not renew their controversial sponsorship agreement with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall when the contract expires in June 2027. The commercial partnership has faced fierce opposition from the Bundesliga club's supporters ever since it was first signed in 2024.

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Member vote prompts commercial exit

Dortmund chairman Carsten Cramer announced the decision on Friday, meaning the three-year tie-up will conclude as scheduled on June 30, 2027. Aligning with the defence contractor has divided the fanbase to varying degrees, even prompting some supporters to renounce their backing of the club altogether. Club members had formally voted on a motion at the 2024 annual general meeting demanding that the hierarchy not extend the arrangement.

Club chairman respects supporter backlash

Listed as a "champion partner" whose banners are displayed prominently on pitchside advertising hoardings during matchdays, the company has remained a lightning rod for debate at Signal Iduna Park.

Originally founded in 1889 under the name "Rheinische Metallwaaren- und Maschinenfabrik Actiengesellschaft", the corporation served as one of Germany's largest weapons manufacturers during both World Wars and utilised forced labour throughout the Second World War.

Speaking in an interview published on the club's official website on Friday, Cramer acknowledged the strength of feeling among members and fans over the tie-up: "Naturally, we took that into account in our discussions with Rheinmetall and treated it seriously. We are, of course, aware that our partnership has been controversial from the outset."

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Departing sponsor reduces budget flexibility

Walking away from the lucrative agreement will leave a noticeable gap in the Westphalian outfit's commercial revenue streams once the current contract runs out at the end of next season. When the deal was initially signed back in 2024, German media outlets reported that the sponsorship package was worth up to €9 million ($10m) per year to the Bundesliga heavyweights.

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Addressing the financial impact of ending the commercial relationship, Cramer explained that the boardroom must now adjust its future budgeting: "From summer 2027, we will lose the income from the sponsorship agreement. That is a fact. It reduces our financial room for manoeuvre. We will have to reprioritise planned investments and carefully examine how we can find viable solutions."

Title contenders prepare for Gladbach

While boardroom chiefs seek replacement commercial revenue ahead of 2027, head coach Niko Kovac has guided his side to a strong start on the pitch this term. Sitting second in the Bundesliga on 21 points from nine games, they trail leaders Bayern Munich only on goal difference. Following the November international break, Dortmund return to league action away against Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, November 21.