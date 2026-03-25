Bonolis on the title race: "Milan are incredibly lucky; Napoli are a brilliant team"

SportItalia caught up with Inter’s celebrity fan, Paolo Bonolis. The well-known TV presenter gives his thoughts on the Scudetto race: "Both worry me, in the sense that they have two splendid squads: Napoli have been frustrated by a series of devastating setbacks throughout the season, but they’re a brilliant team. I really like Hojlund, and now De Bruyne is back, Anguissa is back, McTominay is back: in short, they’re a top-class side. Allegri’s Milan, what can I say? I’m a bit less worried about them in terms of the squad itself, which is actually excellent, but at the same time they’ve got an incredible run of luck. But you can’t control luck... They’re two top-class teams: six points is a big gap and I hope they know how to manage it.”