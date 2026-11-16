Bernardo Silva breaks silence after leaving Portugal squad as Real Madrid star faces fitness controversy

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Bernardo Silva has addressed his early departure from the Portugal national team camp following a medical assessment that ruled him out of the upcoming Nations League clash with Wales. Despite being deemed unfit by international staff, reports from Spain suggest the playmaker could be ready for domestic action much sooner than expected.

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Questions over fitness as Silva heads to Madrid

Portugal captain Silva has taken to social media to send a message of support to his teammates after being officially released from the squad. The Real Madrid star was ruled out of Tuesday’s final Nations League group-stage fixture against Wales in Cardiff following a medical evaluation. This exit has sparked immediate debate, as the FPF Health and Performance Department considered the midfielder physically unfit to continue with the travelling party.

While the national team staff prioritised caution following the recent heavy loss to Denmark, doctors in the Spanish capital appear more optimistic about the player's recovery timeline. Current indications suggest that the former Manchester City man will be available for selection when Real Madrid face Celta Vigo in La Liga this coming weekend. This discrepancy between the international assessment and the club's findings has raised eyebrows, particularly as Portugal prepare for a decisive match to secure the top spot in Group A4. Silva had been a bright spot in a difficult week for the Selecao, scoring the team's only goal in their 4-1 defeat in Braga before being sent homeز

Social media message to the Selecao

Despite the brewing controversy regarding his availability for his club, Silva remained focused on encouraging his international compatriots. He posted a brief but clear message on his official Instagram account to ensure his presence was still felt within the group despite his physical absence. "The Selecao have our full support heading into tomorrow's clash. Here's hoping the boys can get the job done and secure that all-important top spot in the group!" the 32-year-old shared with his followers, translating to a wish for good luck and a successful pursuit of the top position in the standings.

The message comes at a time when the Portugal camp is dealing with a mini-crisis regarding its senior leadership and core starters. The departure of Silva follows the exits of Ruben Dias and Joao Palhinha, both of whom are serving suspensions. This leaves the manager without three of his most experienced figures for the trip to the Cardiff City Stadium.

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Selection headaches for Jorge Jesus

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The loss of Silva is arguably the most damaging of the three absences for Jorge Jesus, as the playmaker provides the creative spark in a midfield that looked disjointed during the recent international break. Without his captain, Jesus must now find a way to maintain the team's narrow three-point lead over second-placed Denmark. The Selecao still sit in a strong position with 12 points, but the psychological impact of the 4-1 thrashing in their last outing remains a hurdle. The manager has called for unity and resilience, reminding the remaining 24 players in the squad that their hard work this season should not be overshadowed by a single poor result.

Portugal's medical department stood by their decision to release the player, citing that he was clinically evaluated and considered unfit for the intensity of the Wales fixture. As the team held its final preparations at the match venue in Cardiff, the technical staff worked on a new defensive and midfield structure to compensate for the missing trio.